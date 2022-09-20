Jones, Mulligan power Lafayette past Marquette in high-octane showdown

ELLISVILLE — Addyson Jones looked like she just stepped off the set of a Walt Disney movie.

The Lafayette High junior leadoff hitter was covered in glitter.

"I feel like a fairy," she said.

A good fairy.

Jones and teammate Riley Mulligan kick-started the Lancers to an 11-7 win over rival Marquette on Tuesday in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool contest at Ellisville Athletic Association Sports Complex.

Lafayette (12-6, 2-0) continued its sizzling play by winning for the ninth time in the last 10 games. Its only setback was a 2-1 loss to Washington, the defending Class 4 state champion.

The Lancers raced out to a 9-0 lead before holding off a mild rally by the Mustangs (9-6, 1-1), who dropped their fifth successive contest. The losing streak is the longest for the tradition-rich program since it lost the final eight games of the 2011 season.

Jones and Mulligan, who hit No. 1 and 2 in the power-packed batting order, set the tone by reaching safely in each of the first two innings. Lafayette scored five times in the first and four times in the second with the dynamic duo leading the way.

"(Jones) is electric for our offense," Lafayette coach Ally Gardner said. "When she gets on, it definitely changes the momentum of the game."

Mulligan, a freshman who walked twice following singles by Jones, feels getting on base is contagious.

"The first couple batters out of the gate, they set the attitude," Mulligan said. "Then you pass that attitude to the next person on line."

Such was case Tuesday.

Six of the first seven Lafayette batters reached in the first. Seven of the first nine got on safely as 10 batters came to the plate in the second.

Jones went 2-for-4 and Mulligan drew three walks and added a sacrifice fly. Mulligan leads the team with 22 runs scored. Jones is right behind with 17. The pair scored five times over the first three innings when the contest was all but decided.

The speedy Jones reveled in her dazzling post-game look after the annual Pink Out game to raise money to fight cancer.

Being a special occasion, the Lancers decided to sprinkle glitter on their eye-black to jazz up the evening.

Most of the Lafayette players were careful not to mess with the sprinkles. Jones, on the other hand, rubbed her eyes numerous times during the contest, which allowed the glitter to spread on her face and arm.

"It just kind of separated all over my body," Jones said. "But I like the look."

The Lancers came out with bats blazing. Jones, Mulligan and pitcher Abby Carr reached safely before senior Lillian Ware drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Senior Makenzie Elsalaymeh followed with a two-run single for the biggest blow of the frame.

Lafayette pushed its lead to 10-2 before Marquette crept back into it. A two-run hit by Natalie Danner started the comeback.

Carr, who improved to 9-3, allowed four earned runs, tying her career high. But she managed to quell the rally by retiring the last seven batters she faced.

The Lancers began the season by losing five of their first eight games. But they have been unstoppable the last two weeks, pounding out 59 runs over 10 games.

"We've just been growing as a team and we're having a real good time," Jones said.

Marquette won nine of its first 10 contests before the current five-game skid.

Despite the loss, Mustangs coach John Meyer saw some positives in his team's ability to make the contest reasonably close.

"The girls hung in there and had some really good swings," Meyer said. "There were a lot of things we can build on."

The two rivals could see each other in the postseason. Both are in the Class 5 District 2 tournament, which features a who's who of area powers. Eureka (14-3), Parkway West (11-7), Parkway South (10-7) and Northwest Cedar Hill (8-9) are among the other toughies joining Lafayette and Marquette in the eight-team shootout in Cedar Hill.