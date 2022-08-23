 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park

Helped the Hawks become a small-school power with a team-best four home runs and 35 RBI. Her slugging percentage of .841 included five triples. Had a hit or scored a run in 22 of 24 games for a team that compiled a 19-3 mark.

