Keller, Holt find their stride to beat Seckman

IMPERIAL — Something was off Wednesday for Holt softball pitcher Abbi Keller, and she couldn't quite figure it out.

In the first inning of Holt’s 7-2 nonconference softball win at Seckman, Keller hit a batter, walked another and allowed a hit as Seckman scored a run and moved out to the lead.

But from there, Keller figured out the issue and settled in to help hold the Seckman offense at bay.

“I didn’t realize that the (pitching rubber) and home plate were not in line for the first inning,” Keller said. “I had to adjust to it and it definitely took me an inning, but I felt like I came out better because of it.”

Holt coach Dean Streed said seeing Keller work out her issues and only surrender one additional run and scatter eight hits through the final six innings showed the sophomore’s composure.

The coach said he felt he needed to bear some of the brunt for Keller’s early issues.