Keller, Holt find their stride to beat Seckman

IMPERIAL — Something was off Wednesday for Holt softball pitcher Abbi Keller, and she couldn't quite figure it out.
In the first inning of Holt’s 7-2 nonconference softball win at Seckman, Keller hit a batter, walked another and allowed a hit as Seckman scored a run and moved out to the lead.
But from there, Keller figured out the issue and settled in to help hold the Seckman offense at bay.
“I didn’t realize that the (pitching rubber) and home plate were not in line for the first inning,” Keller said. “I had to adjust to it and it definitely took me an inning, but I felt like I came out better because of it.”
Holt coach Dean Streed said seeing Keller work out her issues and only surrender one additional run and scatter eight hits through the final six innings showed the sophomore’s composure.
The coach said he felt he needed to bear some of the brunt for Keller’s early issues.
“It’s not just Abby trying to figure it out, it’s myself, too,” Streed said. “As a first-year coach, you’ve got to remember that the summer was limited. It’s on me to find out who she is and what pitches work well with her. Maybe when her mechanics are off, we need to figure out what pitches she needs to turn to, to make adjustments. She did a great job (Wednesday), she executed some big pitches.”
Once Keller figured out the way she wanted to deliver pitches, she took off — and, coincidentally, so did the offense for Holt (3-1).
Holt rode a big third inning to success as a 1-0 deficit became a 6-1 lead after 10 batters went to the plate.
Holt went ahead 2-1 by scoring twice on wild pitches. Holt then jumped to 5-1 lead on a three-run home run to center field by sophomore first baseman Alli Tudor. That all came before before an out was recorded in the inning.
“I never go up there looking for that,” Tudor said of the home run. “I just want to do my part and put the ball in play.”
Holt closed the third by scoring its sixth of the frame on a passed ball. Holt added a seventh run when senior outfielder Leighton Roy added an RBI double in the fifth.
“We couldn’t get that big hit when we needed it," Seckman coach Steve Bonastia said. "We had people all over the bases and we just couldn’t bring runners in. We told them that we didn’t feel like we played a bad game. It was just one inning and a couple of things didn’t go our way. It’s OK. It’s early still and we’ll figure it out.”
Seckman (1-1) got its runs on a pair of RBI groundouts. Junior shortstop Kylee King had the first-inning RBI and sophomore first baseman Chiara Grasso added one in the third inning.
Streed said he feels good about how well every player on Holt's roster has bought into having a new coach.
“We have a lot of girls in our lineup who have some pop and a lot of potential,” Streed said. “That’s kind of crazy to think about when you graduated 14 (players). There have been some really good (players) here with the high caliber of the program. For them to have the next (player) up mentality is big. To get those (players) to compete at a high level has been a process and it’s been a good one.”
Holt will return to GAC South conference games the rest of the week by playing host to Timberland on Thursday before playing at Troy at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a rescheduled game.
“It’s what I’ve told the girls all along,” Streed said. “We’re not going to look ahead to Friday. Do we enjoy playing Troy for the atmosphere and the energy? Dang right we do. That game, to me, I don’t want to say it poorly, but it doesn’t matter. The great thing about Missouri is that everybody makes the playoffs. Hopefully, we’re making big strides in October. Friday is a game where we’ll come in and have energy. We tell our girls that we come in and we’re not playing an opponent, we’re playing ourselves. That’s how we’ll look at it.”
