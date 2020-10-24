King's ninth-inning hit sends Webster Groves into state championship game

"She always comes through when she's hitting in situations like that," Buske said. "I was just thinking, "good job, now Kelly (Collins) run, run."

Seconds after Collins zipped home, she was overwhelmed by jubilant teammates.

"This is so cool," King said. "It's what we've been working for all season and it really means a lot."

Collins and Jansen had three hits each. King, Taylor Knapp and Fitzgibbon added two hits each.

Summit used back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Chloe Rhine and Camryn Kessler to take a 3-1 lead. Abby Ulsas gave the Falcons a 1-0 cushion by slamming the second pitch of the game over the wall in center.

Webster Groves, severing as the home team, tied it in the bottom of the first on a double by Jansen, who is hitting a robust .609.

Summit had runners on in each of the final four innings, but Buske was able to limit the damage.

Kessler just missed a home run by a few feet with a one-out double off the wall in the eighth. Villarreal and Ulsas recorded two-out hits in the ninth.