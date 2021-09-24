Kraus hits two homers to power Francis Howell North past Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Francis Howell North sophomore pitcher Evie Kraus can be intimidating with her 6-foot-2 frame.

To everyone.

"She even scares me," Howell North sophomore catcher Ryleigh Albers said.

Kraus was at her menacing best Friday afternoon.

The right-hander slammed two home runs, including a tape-measure shot to dead center, to help the Knights to a 7-3 win over Pattonville in a non-league affair in northwestern Maryland Heights.

Kraus also kept the Pirates offense in check with four strikeouts and no walks.

She blasted a mammoth drive in the fifth inning that pushed Howell North's lead to 5-2. The ball traveled around 260 feet.

"When she puts it out, it really goes out," Howell North coach Mike Freedline said. "Every time she comes up, she's capable of doing something like that."

Added Albers, "It was pretty impressive."

Albers also helped spark the offense by reaching safely in all four plate appearances. She scored three times.

The catcher, who stands 5-8, calls the pitches for Kraus and marvels at her skills — and size.