Kuzara at the center of Timberland's victory against Francis Howell

WENTZVILLE — Ava Kuzara took the term leadoff hitter literally Thursday afternoon.
The Timberland sophomore center fielder led off three different innings with base hits, stole three bases and scored all three runs in the Wolves' 3-0 win over Francis Howell in a quick 1-hour, 10-minute GAC South softball affair at Timberland.
“That's my job to get on base and get things going,” Kuzara said. “I'm always confident when I go up there because I know I need to get on to start things off.”
With her three hits, Kuzara raised her average 45 points to a team-leading .486 and also increased her team best totals in steals (11) and runs (15).
This season comes on the heels of a strong freshman campaign in 2020 when she hit .433 with 20 runs batted in, 39 runs and a team-high 17 steals.
“Ever since she stepped on the field as a freshman, she's just been a difference maker. She just goes and goes and goes. She is such a talent and so fun to watch,” Timberland coach Andy Zerr said. “And she's such a good person and works well with the team. As good a player as she is, she's actually one of the better people that I've known, too.”
Kuzara got things started in the bottom of the first with a single up the middle on the first pitch she saw from Howell starting pitcher Hattie Ostermeyer (3-1). Kuzara then stole second, was bunted to third by Andie McCool and stole home on a heads-up play between pitches.
“The catcher threw it back to the pitcher and it tipped off her glove. Coach was like, 'Go, go, go!' ” Kuzara said. “I'm not turning my back. I'm always facing toward the pitcher for things like that to happen.”
Kuzara made it 2-0 when she singled to center leading off the third, stole second again, went to third on a groundout and scored on a two-out wild pitch.
“That was very, very big because we had two outs and I knew it was only a one-run game,” she said. “We just needed more runs.”
Kuzara didn't get to steal any more bags her third time up because the 5-foot-1 sparkplug muscled up to smack an 0-2 pitch from Vikings reliever Ellette Glass over the head of the center fielder for a leadoff triple. She scored moments later on McCool's infield single.
“That felt great because the outfield was in and I knew I had to get something over them because they were thinking it was gonna drop in in front of them just like the other at-bats,” Kuzara said.
Kuzara wasn't the only big story for Timberland (7-4 overall, 2-2 league) as starting pitcher Aleah Sage notched the Wolves' first shutout of the season in the circle.
The senior left-hander scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in improving to 4-2 on the season.
“She just goes and does her job. Nothing flusters her. She just hits her spots and takes it one pitch at a time,” Zerr said. “I know that she's put in a lot of time this offseason to improve and you can really see the results. She's just been phenomenal for us all year.”
Sage got into a couple tight jams, but was able to work her way out of it and seemed to get stronger as the game went on, retiring the final seven Howell batters of the game, including 1-2-3 frames in both the sixth and seventh.
“It feels good to be able to get yourself out of things,” Sage said. “I felt pretty confident. Confidence is a very big thing of mine because once I do one little thing wrong it can overtake me.”
Howell (5-7, 0-3) had a couple golden scoring opportunities but couldn't push anything across.
In the top of the first, Sofia Birkenholz led off the game with a single, but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. Allison Hemsath promptly followed with a triple, but she was left stranded there by a pair of groundouts.
“Our offensive side is something that we've struggled with a little bit this year. We know it and we're continuing to improve,” Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. “We had some good contact. We hit balls right at them. I think I even saw a couple girls that even turned their head. That's the nature of the game sometimes.”
The Vikings' other good chance came in the fifth when they loaded the bases with two out to bring Birkenholz to the plate. Howell's second-leading hitter put a good swing on a 1-2 offering from Sage, but Kuzara chased down her drive to the gap in right-center to end the threat.
In the end, Kuzara proved to be a thorn in the Vikings' side all over the field all afternoon.
“Their center fielder is a stud. She hunted that ball down and did what she was supposed to do,” Beckmann-Brown said. “She's a great player, lots of speed. We'll make adjustments for next time and have a different game plan for her.”