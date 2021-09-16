Kuzara at the center of Timberland's victory against Francis Howell

“The catcher threw it back to the pitcher and it tipped off her glove. Coach was like, 'Go, go, go!' ” Kuzara said. “I'm not turning my back. I'm always facing toward the pitcher for things like that to happen.”

Kuzara made it 2-0 when she singled to center leading off the third, stole second again, went to third on a groundout and scored on a two-out wild pitch.

“That was very, very big because we had two outs and I knew it was only a one-run game,” she said. “We just needed more runs.”

Kuzara didn't get to steal any more bags her third time up because the 5-foot-1 sparkplug muscled up to smack an 0-2 pitch from Vikings reliever Ellette Glass over the head of the center fielder for a leadoff triple. She scored moments later on McCool's infield single.

“That felt great because the outfield was in and I knew I had to get something over them because they were thinking it was gonna drop in in front of them just like the other at-bats,” Kuzara said.

Kuzara wasn't the only big story for Timberland (7-4 overall, 2-2 league) as starting pitcher Aleah Sage notched the Wolves' first shutout of the season in the circle.

The senior left-hander scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in improving to 4-2 on the season.