Late-inning heroics lift Warrenton over Incarnate Word, into Class 4 semifinals

WARRENTON — Makayla Witthaus’s heart raced as she stepped to the plate on a crisp, windy Wednesday afternoon at Warrenton High.

With her Warrenton High softball team trailing Incarnate Word Academy by a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, she was determined to keep her season alive. With a runner on second, Witthaus tied the game with an RBI single to left field.

“I told myself, ‘This is not going to be the last time I put this visor on and go the field this season,’ ” she said. “And I made sure that it wasn’t. That wasn’t the best hit, but it did a job.”

Two pitches later, Maddisyn Hoelscher’s run-scoring hit to right-center field secured Warrenton a 2-1 walk-off win in a Class 4 softball state quarterfinal.

The No. 10 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Warrenton (16-8) advanced to play Kearney (24-8) in a state semifinal at noon Oct. 27 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. Kearney beat McDonald County 6-4 in a quarterfinal Wednesday.

“Whenever I hit, it was all a blur,” Hoelscher said. “I didn’t know where the pitch was. I just ran. I remember seeing the ball thrown home, so I ran to second and then I remember everybody running out onto the field.”

The celebration was in full swing for Warrenton, which is in the state's final four for the first time since winning consecutive Class 3 titles in 2015 and 2016. Warrenton also avenged a 3-2 loss last season in the same round to Incarnate Word (11-21), which was one inning from its fourth state semifinal appearance since 2017.

At the center of Wednesday’s postgame festivities was Kylie Witthaus, a junior left-hander who was magnificent in the circle. Her eighth strikeout of the day was her 300th of the season, making her the first area player with 300 or more strikeouts in a single season since 2016, when Sarah Handrahan of Jefferson finished with 327.

Witthaus also became the fourth area pitcher to record 300-plus strikeouts in a single season since 1999. Clopton’s Kelsea Dorsey registered 367 and 309 in 2009 and ’10, respectively. Meghan Bailey of Sullivan finished with 312 in 2005, while Summit’s Kacie Flinn notched 334 in 2000.

“It’s big to me,” Witthaus said. “That’s the big thing for me this season, is learning how to do me and my teammates behind me picking me up all the time. It’s incredible to me.”

After hitting the first batter of the game, Witthaus found a steady rhythm. She struck out the side twice and at one point retired 12 of 13 Incarnate Word hitters. The Warrenton hurler tossed a complete game, yielded just one run off three hits, struck out 15 and walked none en route to earning her 15th win of the season.

“She’s one of the best pitchers in Missouri, and her numbers don’t lie,” Warrenton coach Chad Berrey said. “I don’t think that can be denied. She grinded. She didn’t waver.”

The Red Knights struck first in the sixth inning.

Ella Post smacked a one-out triple to right field and scored on an RBI single from Kenzie Nelson to break a scoreless affair and give Incarnate Word a 1-0 lead.

Incarnate Word starter Sophia Otten also was masterful in the circle. The towering hurler retired 10 successive hitters from the third inning to the sixth inning and had a no-hitter through six innings. She turned in a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) off two hits and fanned six.

“It’s tough,” Red Knights coach Shannon Fitzpatrick said. “We really struggled to move runners. We would get people on, but we couldn’t move them.”

Otten allowed just two Warrenton baserunners.

Until the seventh, that is.

Kiera Daniel jumpstarted Warrenton's rally with a single up the middle. Audrey Lanzone reached on an error and represented the winning run.

The rest is history, thanks to the heroics of Makayla Witthaus and Hoelscher.