Lee's Summit West rallies to knock off Francis Howell Central in Class 5 title game

The championship-game setback was a painful one, although it didn't wipe out the most successful season in the history of the program.

"Our whole team battled all year long," Sheets said. "We just came up a touch short."

Haile was 5-for-8 with four RBI over the two games. The multi-talented shortstop said the highly successful campaign should not be defined by one late-inning loss.

"Winning (the state title) would have been great," said Haile, who is bound for Missouri S&T University in Rolla. "It was a great run and a lot of fun. Second place is pretty awesome. When you think about high school, it's about the group of girls that live around you and that togetherness. And we had that this season."

The last nine Howell Central hitters went down in order as Pannell found her groove.

The Spartans managed just one hit — a single by Phoebe Miller in the fourth — over the final five innings.

"I feel like we played pretty well," Sheets said. "Their pitcher was good. She was tough to score on. For us to get five right off the bat against her — it was quite a feat. I don't think we let them off the hook. They just made one more play than we did."

