Lindbergh holds off Seckman to reach district title game

OAKVILLE — The talented Lindbergh sophomore duo of catcher Allie Waldron and pitcher Gabby McBride showed the future is now.

The left-handed Waldron went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run and two runs scored while McBride struck out 15, leading the Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Seckman Jaguars on Thursday afternoon in a Class 5 District 1 softball semifinal.

"We're really good friends," McBride said about her and Waldron. "We're good friends away from softball, too."

Lindbergh coach Darin Scott is sold on his dynamic duo.

"I can't say enough about those two," Scott said. "They are just phenomenal. They have had an outstanding year. They are unflappable. They rise to the occasion and do a great job."

Lindbergh (20-9) advanced to face host Oakville (18-10) in the district final at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Flyers have not won a district title since 2004. They will try to avenge a 9-5 loss to the Tigers from Sept. 23.

"We were up 5-3 in the sixth and we gave up a six-spot," Scott said. "We've been here before with us and Oakville. They have a great tradition. It's always a battle with them. You better have your 'A' game going when you play them."

Scott's happy to get the opportunity for his program after scoring a win over Seckman (17-11), its second of the season after losing 10 in a row in the series dating to 2011.

"We'll take this win anytime over a quality team like Seckman," Scott said. "That was a good win over a good team."

Lindbergh also beat Seckman 2-1 on Sept. 6. McBride recorded 17 strikeouts in that game.

"It was another good game. That's a really good team we played," Seckman coach Steve Bonastia coach. "They have a really good pitcher. They are well-coached. We battled to the end. We had our chances."

Waldron set the table immediately in the home half of the first inning with a leadoff double to left field. She went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Maryjane Abercrombie.

With two outs, senior Emily Wright hit a chopping ground ball that was a difficult chance for Seckman junior second baseman Morgan Pratt to handle for a run-scoring single.

"I was just hoping to get on base," Waldron said. "Whenever i get on base, there's more chances to get a rally going. That's my job. It was very important to get ahead 1-0 and get the lead quick and fast."

Scott was happy for Wright.

"Emily has been a four-year starter for us," Scott said. "It's awesome to see her get an RBI in a district softball game."

Waldron made it 2-0 in the third when she hit an opposite field home run to left field. It was her fourth home run this season.

"I wasn't hoping for a home run. I was just hoping to get back on base again," Waldron said. "But it resulted in a home run. It was a screwball that was outside. The weight goes off your chest when the ball goes over the fence."

McBride was not surprised.

"She never lets anyone down on this team," McBride said about Waldron. "She's always doing her best. She always has a great performance."

Scott agreed.

"She's a five-tool player," Scott said about Waldron. "She's got speed along with power. She's really tough to pitch to."

Seckman got back in the game at 2-1 when senior Abigail Harvell hit her first home run of the season to left field.

"That was awesome," said Bonastia. "She did a great job. She choked up and put the ball in play and it went out."

McBride gave credit to Harvell.

"It was a screwball and it was not directly over the plate," McBride said. "It was a really good hit by her. I should have made a a better pitch there."

In the sixth, Seckman had a chance to tie the game. Audrey Davis doubled to left field. Her ball hit the tape on the top of the temporary fence but bounced back into play. Harvell was given an intentional pass. However, McBride did not wilt under the pressure. She struck out the next two batters to quell the uprising.

"That ball there in the sixth inning, hits the very top of the fence, on the tape," Bonastia said. "It happens. It's a game of inches sometimes. A couple more inches and it's a 2-2 game."

The Jaguars mounted a threat in the seventh. With one out, losing pitcher Claire Knoll singled. But McBride struck out the final two hitters to end the game.

"I try not to let anything get to me," McBride said. "I try to get my confidence. Sometimes, you have to fake it till you make it."

McBride gave up four hits and hit a batter. She did not walk anyone.

"She really shut them down," Waldron said. "She did an excellent job. She led us to this win."

Knoll allowed just five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.