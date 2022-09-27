Little's game-winning hit helps St. Dominic rally past Parkway North

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic softball coach Noah Duncan stared into the eyes of his players as they headed into their final at-bat of Tuesday's non-league affair against Parkway North.

He saw no apprehension. No doubt. No fear.

Trailing by two runs, with only two base hits, the Crusaders had their backs to the wall.

But Duncan knew something special was about to happen.

"I could tell, just looking at them, that they believed they were going to win this game," Duncan said.

St. Dominic parlayed that confidence into its biggest come-from-behind win of the season.

Senior infielder Jenna Little slammed a bases-loaded walkoff single to cap a last-ditch, three-run explosion that helped the Crusaders to a thrilling 3-2 triumph in a battle of area toughies in western O'Fallon.

St. Dominic (17-4) won its seventh game in a row for the second time this season. It also won seven in a row from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10.

"I just tried to stay composed and I slowed my breathing down," said Little, who went 3-for-4. "The idea was to focus and have fun."

Little did just that with a two-strike rope to left field that brought in pinch-runner Emma Yates with the winning run.

The Crusaders were handcuffed by Parkway North sophomore right-hander Addy Denny for the first six innings. Denny had retired 11 of 12 batters heading into the final frame.

Yet somehow, St. Dominic got up off the deck and plated three runs.

"We were trying to do different approaches and it wasn't working," said senior leadoff hitter Rylee McDowell, who got on base prior to Little's heroics. "We adjusted to her every single time.

"That final inning it just all came together."

The Crusaders were helped out by a pair of North errors as six of the seven hitters reached safely. A leadoff double by Angie Williams, and Little's game-winning drive, were the only hard-hit balls during the uprising, which included two bunt singles and a walk.

"When you play close games you've got to respond and we misread some situations," North coach Jamesell Key said. "The positive was that we played our style of ball for most of the game."

North (11-6), which had won nine of its previous 11 contests, built a seemingly safe lead with two runs in the third inning. Denny drove in Kaitlyn Graham with a run-scoring hit to right. Catcher Jenna Teakert, who also singled, wriggled her way out of a rundown between third and home to score the second run.

St. Dominic freshman pitcher Abigail Mandrell held the Vikings in check the rest of the way. She allowed just three hits and struck out seven over six innings.

Williams began the game-winning charge with a double down the right-field line. Kennedy Locker reached on an error and Mattie Tritz drew a walk. Katie Bergland laid down a bunt that loaded the bases for McDowell and Little, who came through with flying colors.

The Crusaders are quietly putting together one of the best seasons in program history. They are off to their best start since the 2014 team won 23 of its first 26 games.

"We're just trying to have fun and do our own thing," Little said.

The Vikings have turned their program around under Key. They are 39-18 over the past two-plus seasons after an 8-16 record in 2019.