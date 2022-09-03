Loos gets it done off the bench as Francis Howell outlasts Lafayette

WELDON SPRING — Malia Loos is more than happy to wait her turn.

The Francis Howell sophomore realizes playing time might be limited on a team that has a combined 12upperclassmen on its 16-player roster.

"I just have to be patient and take the steps to show everyone I can play," Loos said.

Loos certainly took a huge step Saturday afternoon.

The slick-fielding infielder came off the bench to provide two hits, including a tie-breaking triple, as the Vikings knocked off Lafayette 5-4 in the final game of the Francis Howell Round Robin in downtown Weldon Spring.

Howell (5-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by winning for the first time in the two-day, four-team affair that did not crown a champion.

Loos entered the contest in the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter with her team trailing 2-0. She started a three-run uprising with a leadoff double. An inning later, she drilled a triple to dead center to snap a 3-3 tie.

"She was clutch when we needed her," said Howell junior Lilly Murphy, who had two of the Vikings' six hits. "That quality to be there for your teammates is really important."

Loos has started just two times in eight games.

Yet she has carved out a role as the first big bat off the bench.

"We have a lot of confidence in her ability and what she can do," Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. "She took the opportunity today and she jumped all over it — which is what we knew she could do."

Loos is not upset at her lack of playing time. She fully understands the pecking order. And for now, her best asset comes as a pinch-hitter.

"It's fair," Loos said. "I have to earn it. And I think I'm on the right track so far."

Loos says the key to success off the bench is to be fully prepared when called upon.

"Any chance I get, I want to show out," Loos said.

She did just that against Lafayette (3-5).

Beckmann-Brown told Loos at the start of the fifth that she would likely use her as a pinch-hitter in the frame.

"I get mentally ready and then I'm good to go," Loos said. "I tell myself, 'don't overthink it, do what you know how to do.'"

Howell had managed just one hit off Lafayette starter Addison Penn before Loos ripped the leadoff double. That seemed to kick-start the offense as three of the next five hitters reached safely. Meghan McCutcheon, Murphy and Macy Nix followed with run-scoring hits to give the Vikings their first lead at 3-2.

Lafayette fought back to tie the game on back-to-back doubles by Lillian Ware and Sydney Berger.

Howell responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Sofia Birkenholz began the inning with a walk before Loos gave her team a 4-3 lead. Natalie Vines added a run-scoring fly to left.

The Lancers climbed to within 5-4 on a run-scoring hit by Addyson Jones, who got the scoring started with a two-run hit in the top of the fourth. But Howell reliever Elisabeth Grethey shut the door by recording successive outs.

The Vikings captured the Union Tournament championship last weekend. They won four consecutive games by a combined 53-2.

Then came a trio of losses to Howell Central, Washington and Owasso, Oklahoma. Washington won the Class 4 state title last season. Howell Central came in second in Class 5.

"The year is always a process," Beckmann-Brown said. "It takes a while to figure out to how make all of our pieces fit together."

Lafayette banged out six hits — all after being held hitless by Howell starter Lorin Boutte over the first four innings.