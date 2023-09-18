TROY, Mo. — Macie Hunolt could not help but laugh.

The Troy Buchanan High senior southpaw glanced in at her father Eric during a recent pitching lesson.

Eric, who has caught practice offerings from his daughter since day one, was decked out in more protective gear than a football linebacker.

Shin pads up to his thighs. A hockey style face mask.

"It might have looked funny," Eric said. "But, it's better than taking one 66 (miles per hour) off the face."

Dad has been forced to increase his armor year after year as Macie reaches new heights.

"Catching her is not as easy as it once was," Eric said.

Macie has lifted her game to another level this season in helping the Trojans become one the of the top teams in the state.

The fireballer carries a 12-0 record with an 0.67 ERA into play this week. She has fanned 119 batters in 84 innings, just under 11 whiffs per contest.

Her ability to dominate a game is one of the main reasons the Trojans sport an 15-2 mark.

Troy downed Class 5 state runner-up Francis Howell 2-0 in 11 innings on Tuesday, which temporarily makes the Lincoln County school the team to beat among area schools in the state's largest class.

Hunolt literally took over that contest. She struck out 12 and allowed just six hits in the complete-game victory.

Oh, she drilled a two-run walkoff homer too.

"I feel like that most of the time, I'm at the top of my game," Hunolt said.

Most certainly.

Hunolt has been a driving force in the circle and at the plate for the Trojans over the last three-plus seasons. She seems to ramp up her pitching performance a notch every year.

Now, Hunolt is one of the top lefthanders in the Midwest.

"I feel like she's locating her pitches more consistently than she has in the past," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "As a pitcher, you grow and you mature."

Hunolt had not allowed an earned run in ten of 13 appearances this season. She has also fanned nine or more batters 10 times including a season-best 13-strikeout performance in a win over Timberland on Sept. 7.

"I'm just super-confident in the defense behind me," Hunolt said. "I don't have any worries."

In addition to topping out at 66 miles per hour, (the equivalent of 96 mph in baseball), Hunolt possesses a deadly five-pitch arsenal. She is not afraid to throw a changeup, curveball, fastball, screwball and rise ball in any situation.

"The way she spins the ball, that's probably her best attribute," Troy senior catcher Gracie Johns said.

Johns says Hunolt is easy to catch due to her pinpoint control. Hunolt has walked just 11 batters.

"I just sit back there and let her do her thing," Johns said.

Hunolt first took up pitching on her Under-10 club team, which was coached by her father.

Eric has seen Macie blossom from a hard thrower to a crafty hurler over the years. The two work out in the driveway of their Moscow Mills home on a regular basis and he accompanies her to the pitching lessons she takes from longtime coach Randi Shanks, who runs a clinic in O'Fallon, Missouri.

"He's been there every step of the way," Macie says, "He's been my catcher for forever and he still is."

Hunolt sports a 4.0 grade-point average and would like to go into the sports management field.

She will attend the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, an NCAA Division I school in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Hunolt received several scholarship offers from area colleges but decided to play in a warm weather climate.

So far, Hunolt has recorded 655 career strikeouts and is within around 90 of the school career record. She sports a 56-15 mark.

Yet she is just as proud of her hitting prowess. She has 12 homers and 95 RBI over her career and stays in the lineup as a designated hitter on the rare days she is not pitching.

Hunolt became a southpaw after losing the middle finger on her right hand due to a childhood accident at age 1.

Her ultimate goal is to guide the Trojans back to the state tournament. They won championships in 2011 and 2016.

"When she's pitching and when she's on her game, like she always is, there's no team that she can't beat," Johns said.