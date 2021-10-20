Magical St. Charles West run ends in Class 3 quarterfinal loss at Perryville

PERRYVILLE — The late-season magic comeback potion for the St. Charles West softball team ran dry Wednesday afternoon.
After falling behind early and rallying for heart-stopping wins in both the district semifinal and final contests last week, the Warriors trailed Perryville early again in Wednesday's Class 3 quarterfinal game at Perryville City Park, but they were unable to mount a comeback this time in a season-ending 10-4 loss.
A season that had a memorable final stretch for West closes at 9-16.
“I'm incredibly proud of them,” Warriors coach Jeremy Middendorf said. “We're a young team and they never had that quit. This program hasn't had a whole lot of recent success. This is our entire program here, 13 girls. So, hopefully with some success like this year, we get some more girls to come out and build our program.”
In the other dugout, Perryville (16-13) could celebrate its first win in a state quarterfinal game and its first berth in the state final four.
“I knew they weren't gonna go down without a fight. I think my head almost hit the dugout I jumped so high,” Pirates coach Lilly Pecaut said. “I played four years for this team from 2012 to 2015 and I wanted it so bad as a player, so in my first year of coaching to finally get to take a team to the final four is just amazing,”
The star of the game for Perryville was Alyson Stortz.
In the circle, the junior right-hander worked in concert with her catcher — who also happens to be her sister Kylee — for a 14-strikeout effort. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in.
“I felt really good out there pitching,” Alyson Stortz said. “And I've been hitting the ball hard lately and nailing it.”
Perryville jumped on top with a four-run first inning in which it batted around.
Stortz's single drove home the first run and a groundout by Breanna White brought home a second. West starter Leanna Mitts looked like she would get out of the inning at that point with a groundball, but it was thrown away to allow another run to score and another error later in the frame brought home a run to give the Pirates an early 4-0 lead.
In addition to the errors, the bottom of the first also featured two of the eight walks Warriors pitchers issued in the game.
“That was a tough one,” Middendorf said. “We've had that a lot and we usually try and play a little cleaner defense with those walks.”
West got a run in the top of the second on a walk by Jazmyn Chapman and a double by Hannah Bingaman, but the Pirates answered with a two-spot in their half of the inning on Stortz's two-run double.
Perryville added to its lead in the fourth on another run-scoring groundout by White, but West got that run back in the fifth to make it 7-2 on an RBI groundout of its own by Kylie Runion.
The first two Pirates were retired to start the bottom of the fifth, but five straight hits produced three more runs and a 10-2 lead. White and Kylee Stortz had run-scoring hits in the frame and another run came home on another error.
“Something I've been preaching all season is to come out hot with the bats and then keep chipping away throughout the course of the game,” Pecaut said. “I think we executed that very well tonight.”
Down to their final at-bat in the seventh, the Warriors got a one-out RBI double by Mitts and a two-out run-scoring single by Kailey Thomas, but there would not be a third straight big comeback in this one.
“I told these guys that if there was any team that could do it, it was them. They were confident all the way up to that last strike, but that was a tough pitcher over there,” Middendorf said. “We haven't seen a pitcher like that since the beginning of the season. It's one of those things where it took us too long to adjust.”