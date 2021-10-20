Magical St. Charles West run ends in Class 3 quarterfinal loss at Perryville

Perryville added to its lead in the fourth on another run-scoring groundout by White, but West got that run back in the fifth to make it 7-2 on an RBI groundout of its own by Kylie Runion.

The first two Pirates were retired to start the bottom of the fifth, but five straight hits produced three more runs and a 10-2 lead. White and Kylee Stortz had run-scoring hits in the frame and another run came home on another error.

“Something I've been preaching all season is to come out hot with the bats and then keep chipping away throughout the course of the game,” Pecaut said. “I think we executed that very well tonight.”

Down to their final at-bat in the seventh, the Warriors got a one-out RBI double by Mitts and a two-out run-scoring single by Kailey Thomas, but there would not be a third straight big comeback in this one.

“I told these guys that if there was any team that could do it, it was them. They were confident all the way up to that last strike, but that was a tough pitcher over there,” Middendorf said. “We haven't seen a pitcher like that since the beginning of the season. It's one of those things where it took us too long to adjust.”