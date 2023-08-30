CHESTERFIELD — Maizy Sabourin has a distinct role on the Hillsboro High softball team.

"I'm one of the loudest players on the bench," Sabourin said.

On Wednesday, the sophomore did her talking on the field for a change.

Sabourin came off the pine and turned in a sparkling 3-for-3 performance at the plate to lead the Hawks to a 12-0 win over Parkway South in the championship game of the Parkway Softball Tournament at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.

Hillsboro (7-1) dominated the three-day affair by winning five games by a combined 47-5.

The championship contest was halted after six innings by the mercy rule.

"We're playing about as good as we can be playing," said senior Peyton Uphoff, who had two hits, two RBI and scored twice.

The Hawks have won their last seven games after a 6-1 season-opening loss to small-school toughie Fatima.

"So far, I like what I'm seeing," Hillsboro veteran coach Tish Naeger said.

The Hawks have a veteran team with nine seniors on their 16-player roster.

All of that experience and talent has forced Sabourin to wait for her chance. A versatile hard-hitter, Sabourin has appeared in only two contests this season.

She went 2-for-3 with an RBI in her only start of the campaign on Saturday against Mexico.

Sabourin, who can almost any position, began Wednesday's contest on the bench as usual. But she was inserted into the lineup in the third inning when Lorelei Johnson left with an illness.

The reserve made a lasting impression with a performance that could earn her more playing time.

"We've had players step in and do that when we call upon them to do it," Naeger said. "It's just another example. When we call on you, it's time to come in and get the job done."

Hillsboro senior pitcher Kaylee Hilton tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks. She was in complete control from start to finish.

Sabourin helped Hilton with a nifty backhanded stop of a hot shot at third base in the fifth inning.

"When I get in, I feel like it's important that I show what I can do," Sabourin said.

Sabourin was chilling on the bench when Naeger called her name.

"She told me, 'Maizy get your glove,' " Sabourin said. "I was excited."

Sabourin capped off a five-run outburst in the third inning with a run-scoring double in her first plate appearance. She added another RBI hit in the fifth before ripping a single in a four-run sixth inning outburst.

"She knows how to pull through whenever we need her," Uphoff said. "She knows how to make the right plays even if it's somewhere she's not used to playing."

Kaylee in control

Hilton, who is heading to Jefferson College in Hillsboro, allowed just one hit over the final three innings.

A line-drive single by South freshman Brookley Ware in the third inning was the only hard hit ball Hilton surrendered all night.

"That's just what she does," Naeger said. "We see it all the time."

Hilton struck out 17 in a contest earlier this season.

Fire starter

Uphoff, the leadoff hitter in a powerful batting order, got the ball rolling with a long two-run triple in the third that broke open a pitching duel between Hilton and South junior Madison Sherry, who retired the first seven hitters in order.

Seniors Bailey Scallet and Madelyn Shelby got hits to set the stage for Uphoff's blast to dead center.

"I couldn't feel anything off the bat," Uphoff said. "I figured it would go far."

Ashley Hilton followed with a squeeze bunt for a 3-0 lead. Senior Chloe Hicks, who had three hits, chipped in with a run-scoring double before Sabourin closed the salvo with her first hit.

"We made some adjustments and had some good two-strike approaches," Naeger said.

Runner-up finish fine for Patriots

South entered the contest unbeaten in four games and cruised into the final averaging 10.75 runs per game.

But the Patriots ran up against a buzzsaw.

Still, veteran coach Dave McFarland was more than pleased with the second-place trophy.

"We saw a lot of good things," McFarland said. "The best part of a tournament like this is now we know what we need to work on."

Seven of the Patriots' 10 starters in the contest were underclassmen.

Parkway Tournament, championship: Hillsboro 12, Parkway South 0