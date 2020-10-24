Marquette falls to Rock Bridge in state semifinal

A second inning home run by sophomore Natalie Cox got Marquette to within a run but that as close as the Mustangs got before falling 5-1 to host Rock Bridge in a Class 5 softball state semifinal Saturday.

Senior Ella Schouten not only doubled in the winning runs in the first inning for Rock Bridge (28-0) but she also pitched well, allowing Marquette the one run on three hits while striking out 13.

Marquette (11-4) was appearing in its third state semifinal in four years after winning the Class 4 championship in 2017 and then taking third the following season.

