Marquette falls to Rock Bridge in state semifinal
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball

Marquette's Mackenzie Gieseler is mobbed by teammates after hitting a three-run home run during a Class 5 state quarterfinal softball game against Cape Notre Dame on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

A second inning home run by sophomore Natalie Cox got Marquette to within a run but that as close as the Mustangs got before falling 5-1 to host Rock Bridge in a Class 5 softball state semifinal Saturday.

Senior Ella Schouten not only doubled in the winning runs in the first inning for Rock Bridge (28-0) but she also pitched well, allowing Marquette the one run on three hits while striking out 13.

Marquette (11-4) was appearing in its third state semifinal in four years after winning the Class 4 championship in 2017 and then taking third the following season.

