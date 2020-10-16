Marquette gets it Dunn against Eureka in district final

WASHINGTON — Sophia Dunn made a change to her approach at the plate, and it's paying dividends for the Marquette High softball team.
That was especially true Friday for the Mustangs in their 9-2 victory against Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 championship at Lakeview Park.
“I used to be a slapper, but I don’t do that anymore,” said Dunn, a junior center fielder and leadoff hitter. “I can bunt. I can swing away. I think that not (being only a slap hitter) lets me keep my head still and it’s easier to track the pitch and drive the ball.”
In what turned out to be a fateful third inning, Dunn drew a leadoff walk and came around to score with two outs.
She then came back around to bat and doubled in a pair of runs before scoring again. That was the finishing touch as Marquette turned a 1-0 deficit into an 8-1 lead — with all eight runs coming with two outs.
“Sophia has been doing a really good job lately, getting on base and driving a lot of runs in,” Marquette coach Adam Starling said. “That also tells you what a good job the bottom of our lineup is doing getting on base. The girls are just having gritty at-bats and finding a way on. She has just been coming through for us.”
Marquette (10-3), which has won six consecutive district titles, advanced to play in a Class 5 quarterfinal at home Thursday against Cape Notre Dame (24-2).
Eureka (10-3, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) fell in a district final for the fourth consecutive season, including the third year in a row to Marquette. Eureka last won a district title in 2015.
“Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, we beat ourselves in a really big game,” Eureka coach Mark Mosley said. “Today, it came down to imploding in one inning. We should have been heading into the bottom of the seventh ahead 2-1. Pretty much all of their runs were unearned and we did it to ourselves.”
After allowing a run in the first inning, Marquette sophomore starting pitcher Madison Carney didn’t give another up until the fifth and the lead firmly in hand.
Carney threw a complete game, allowing just two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five.
“I just knew that my offense was going to pick me up after their run and that my defense behind me had my back,” Carney said. “We had to score anyway to win the game, so their first run didn’t really get to me. This feels great. I’m excited to be playing softball and we got the season in but this is something special. We get to keep playing. The season isn’t over.”
Eureka vs. Marquette softball
