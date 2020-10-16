Marquette gets it Dunn against Eureka in district final

WASHINGTON — Sophia Dunn made a change to her approach at the plate, and it's paying dividends for the Marquette High softball team.

That was especially true Friday for the Mustangs in their 9-2 victory against Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 championship at Lakeview Park.

“I used to be a slapper, but I don’t do that anymore,” said Dunn, a junior center fielder and leadoff hitter. “I can bunt. I can swing away. I think that not (being only a slap hitter) lets me keep my head still and it’s easier to track the pitch and drive the ball.”

In what turned out to be a fateful third inning, Dunn drew a leadoff walk and came around to score with two outs.

She then came back around to bat and doubled in a pair of runs before scoring again. That was the finishing touch as Marquette turned a 1-0 deficit into an 8-1 lead — with all eight runs coming with two outs.

“Sophia has been doing a really good job lately, getting on base and driving a lot of runs in,” Marquette coach Adam Starling said. “That also tells you what a good job the bottom of our lineup is doing getting on base. The girls are just having gritty at-bats and finding a way on. She has just been coming through for us.”