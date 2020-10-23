Marquette Mustangs at Rock Bridge Bruins

What, where: Class 5 state semifinal at Rock Bridge.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Records: Marquette 11-3; Rock Bridge 27-0.

What’s next: The winner of Kickapoo (24-3) and Lee’s Summit North (27-3) in the state championship game at noon next Thursday at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

Quarterfinal scores: Marquette 7, Cape Notre Dame 6 (8); Rock Bridge 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2.

About Marquette: Has won 13 district titles, including the last six seasons. Reached state semifinals five times, highlighted by the Class 4 championship in 2017. … Junior Mackenzie Gieseler leads the team in hitting with an average of .441. … Sophomore Maddie Carney has turned into a dual threat for the Mustangs as she leads the team with three home runs while also serving as the team’s top pitcher with 9-1 record with a 1.08 ERA in 64 and 2/3 innings.

About Rock Bridge: Finished third in Class 4 last season for best finish in program history. Previous best was a quarterfinal showing in 2010. … The Bruins’ last loss came in the state semifinals last season to eventual champion, Blue Springs South. … Ella Schouten is the ace of the team’s pitching staff. … Rock Bridge owns wins over several local teams including: Warrenton, Troy (twice), Holt and Fort Zumwalt West.

