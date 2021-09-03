Mazzola magic helps power Eureka past Webster Groves

Sophi might have slight bragging rights for the next few days. She gave her team the lead for good with a two-run bases-loaded single in the third. She also leads the Wildcats with 10 RBI.

"You should see our house, we're the most competitive sisters you've ever seen," Mia said. "That's just the way we are. It pushes us and makes us both better."

Despite the normal battles, the sisters cherish every moment that they are on the field together.

Mia, the oldest, was beaming with pride when Sophi hit the first home run of her high school career in a 4-3 win over Capital City on Aug. 28.

"I was waiting to hit and I saw it go out and I started crying," Mia said. "I was so happy for her."

Mia will continue her career at Abilene Christian University in West Texas next year. Sophi likely will play in college down the road as well.

For now, the sisters are banding together to help the Wildcats to their fastest start since they won their first 10 games in 2018.

"I like our team," Mosley said. "We're pretty strong from top to bottom."

Every starter reached base safely at least one time against the Statemen (4-4), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.