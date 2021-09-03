Mazzola magic helps power Eureka past Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — There is usually some kind of drama going on at the Mazzola residence in Eureka.
With two highly competitive high school softball players under the same roof, things can get a little testy.
"If I have a good game and she doesn't, I'll let her hear about it," sophomore second baseman Sophi Mazzola said.
Added senior third sacker Mia Mazzola, "You wouldn't believe how competitive we are. We're always getting after each about something."
For the time being, there should be harmony among the siblings.
The dynamic duo combined for five RBI on Friday to lead the Wildcats to an 11-3 win over Webster Groves in a non-league showdown at Plymouth Field.
Eureka (7-0) continued its sizzling start with an impressive triumph over the defending Class 4 state champs.
The Mazzola sisters triggered an 11-hit assault with one timely safety after another.
Mia went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Sophi was 1-for-3 with three runs driven across. They combined to score three runs.
The pair hit out of the No. 3 and No. 4 positions in a strong batting order.
"They're perfect for those spots," Eureka coach Mark Mosley said. "They came through today, and really, they've been coming through all season."
Sophi might have slight bragging rights for the next few days. She gave her team the lead for good with a two-run bases-loaded single in the third. She also leads the Wildcats with 10 RBI.
"You should see our house, we're the most competitive sisters you've ever seen," Mia said. "That's just the way we are. It pushes us and makes us both better."
Despite the normal battles, the sisters cherish every moment that they are on the field together.
Mia, the oldest, was beaming with pride when Sophi hit the first home run of her high school career in a 4-3 win over Capital City on Aug. 28.
"I was waiting to hit and I saw it go out and I started crying," Mia said. "I was so happy for her."
Mia will continue her career at Abilene Christian University in West Texas next year. Sophi likely will play in college down the road as well.
For now, the sisters are banding together to help the Wildcats to their fastest start since they won their first 10 games in 2018.
"I like our team," Mosley said. "We're pretty strong from top to bottom."
Every starter reached base safely at least one time against the Statemen (4-4), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Senior Katie Schweizer reached base four times, scored three runs and also recorded four stolen bases. Leadoff hitter Ali Phillips also reached base four times. Skylinn Pogue added two hits and two RBI.
Eureka took control with a four-run outburst in the third inning. Schweizer, Phillips and Cora Skaggs got on to load the bases for Sophi Mazzola, who responded with her two-run hit to right field. Mia Mazzola followed with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-1. A groundout from Pogue allowed the last run to come across.
The Wildcats plated two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to put the game away. Mia Mazzola highlighted the four-run outburst in the sixth with a run-scoring double.
"We were tenacious in the batter's box all game long," Mosley said. "We just kept putting runners on and it was just a matter of time before got a couple big hits. The rest of the game was everyone contributing — bunts, sac flies, whatever was needed."
Eureka has outscored its opponents 58-16 so far this season and recorded eye-popping wins over statewide toughies Logan-Rogersville and Capital City on the way to the title of the Sullivan Invitational.
"I feel like this team has a bond that I've never seen before," Mia Mazzola said. "It carries onto the field. We feel really good about where we're at so far."
Webster Groves lost five key starters from last year's 16-2 squad that won the school's first softball championship.
Yet the Statesmen have more than held their own over the first two weeks of the season.