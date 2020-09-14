McChristy hopes to lead Warrenton back to state tournament

Last year, she struck out 233 in 147 innings on the way to a 15-7 mark and a 1.71 ERA. That total eclipsed the single-season mark of 221 she set during her freshman campaign.

With almost two full high school seasons left, McChristy already holds the school career record for most strikeouts (508) — an impressive total considered the pitching-rich school can boast of former standouts Taylor Nordwald and Kaylee Anderson.

The key to McChristy's success lies in her ability to bear down in clutch situations.

"She's better under pressure," Berrey said. "The stronger the team or the tougher the situation, the harder she throws. If you put a radar gun on her with nobody on and nobody out, she’s probably hitting in the high 50s. But if you put a runner on third in a high-pressure situation, she’ll push it up into the 60s."

McChristy saved her best for last in 2019 by striking out 10 or more batters in five of her last six starts.

In addition to traveling to Kansas City to look for elite summer competition on the club level, McChristy works on her game year-round. She throws in the garage of her Jonesburg home five days a week under the watchful eye of her father Patrick, who serves as catcher.