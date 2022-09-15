Mehlville continues turnaround with signature win over Northwest Cedar Hill

MEHLVILLE — Taylor Trevisano wasn't expecting a total transformation.

The Mehlville High infielder simply wanted a little more success on the softball diamond after the Panthers lost 25 of 30 games during her first two seasons.

"I was just hoping we would get to be a little bit better by the time I was senior," Trevisano said. "I didn't want to keep losing all the time."

Trevisano got her wish — and much more.

The Panthers continued an amazing about-face with a head-turning 3-1 win over Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at Mehlville High.

Mehlville improved to 8-3 by beating the Lions for the first time in 16 games. Its last win in the series was a 1-0 triumph on Sept. 11, 2003 — some 6,944 days ago.

The Panthers also stretched their winning streak to six games, which is believed to be the longest run since the mid-1980's, according to coach Tim Ode.

This current blitz is a far cry from the past. Mehlville went 0-19 in 2018 and compiled an 8-65 mark from 2017-20.

"It wasn't an effort thing, they were trying," Ode said. "The talent just wasn't there."

But those days are long gone, thanks in part to sophomore righthander Lily Douglas, who struck out 14 and allowed just three hits against Northwest (7-7).

"Now, we come out not expecting just to compete — but expecting to win," Ode said. "It's such a culture difference."

Trevisano and fellow seniors Madison Anderson, Gabi Moen and Emily Vassolo are thoroughly enjoying the turnaround.

"We've all grown up together and even when we were losing, it was still OK because I was playing the game I love with the girls I love," Trevisano said. "But now, we're enjoying it so much more, probably because we never thought we could be this good."

Douglas has been a difference-maker with 115 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 67-plus innings.

She pumped some life into the program last fall with a 12-9 record as the Panthers posted their first winning season (13-10) in a decade and just their third since 1999.

Now, Mehlville is a legitimate threat every time Douglas enters the circle.

"She's been dominant," Ode said. "When she's hitting her spots and has control of all four of her pitches, she's as tough as anybody."

The energy Douglas brings to the table has helped the rest of the players push their games to a higher level.

"This feels so good winning all the time and having your name out there," explained sophomore infielder Rylie Harper, who had the game-winning two-run single Thursday.

The Panthers have outscored their opponents 53-8 during the six-game run.

"We preach the little things," Ode said. "You don't have to be the best player, you just have to do the fundamentals. We call it basic, boring softball."

Mehlville beat Seckman and Lutheran South in late August and has never looked back.

"As a team, we just keep working and winning happens," Douglas said. "I feel pretty good inside."

Douglas struck out the side in the sixth and had two strikeouts in five other innings. She used a deadly curveball to keep the Northwest hitters off balance.

"When she'd get us down in the (count), she'd put the ball wherever she wanted and we'd chase it," Northwest coach Cody Huff said.

Douglas bested Northwest freshman hurler Kaylee Eddings, who also threw well allowing just four hits.

Harper, who bats out of the No. 9 hole in the batting order, broke a tie game with a two-run single to right in the second inning. Morgan Ulrich started the uprising with a one-out walk. Trevisano reached on an error and Abi Schwer moved the runners over with a well-executed bunt.

Harper followed with the biggest hit of the afternoon.

"It felt really good off the barrel of the bat," Harper said. "I guess being in the No. 9 hole, it takes off a lot of the pressure."

Sophomore Claire Parish added to the lead with a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Mehlville will look to continue its winning ways with four games next week.