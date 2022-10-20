Merrifield's masterpiece propels Westminster to first semifinal berth since 2011

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Gabby Merrifield was in a groove and it seemed nothing could faze her.

The Westminster senior pitcher had cruised through six shutout innings yielding only four baserunners, but in the bottom of the sixth, she popped up while attempting a sacrifice bunt.

It resulted in a double play.

“I was a little flustered, I’m not going to lie,” Merrifield said. “But I had a little chat with my coach (Dan Petke) and he told me I had to flush it.”

Merrifield flushed pitch after pitch into the strike zone, completed a masterful one-hit shutout and plunged Westminster into the Class 3 softball state semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a 1-0 victory over Doniphan in a quarterfinal Thursday at Westminster.

Westminster (20-6), which reached the final four for the second time in school history, advanced to play Fatima (30-3) in a Class 3 semifinal at noon Oct. 28 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

Doniphan (17-10) entered the game averaging 15 runs per game in three playoff victories and had scored double-digit runs 10 times during the season.

The eye-popping numbers would make any pitcher tread carefully and it appeared Merrifield would not be an exception.

She pumped in two quick strikes to the first batter of the game, McKenna Monaghan, but in her quest to get Monaghan to chase strike three, she walked her. That at-bat provided a valuable lesson that Merrifield utilized throughout the game — to stay aggressive in the strike zone.

Among her seven strikeouts, four occurred on 0-2 pitches as she peppered the zone with 71% strikes. She wasted few pitches and walked only one more batter the remainder of the game.

“I was moving it all around the plate, mixing speeds and height and trying to keep them on their toes,” Merrifield said.

Merrifield escaped the first inning without damage when she snagged a screaming line drive off the bat of Paige Wilson and doubled off Monaghan at first base.

“It just showed up in my glove,” Merrifield said.

After Doniphan junior Kylie Hawkins reached second base on an error in the second inning, Merrifield struck out junior Peyton Lowery to end the threat. After sophomore Kiernyn Bond blooped a single to center to lead off the fifth, Merrifield struck out the next two hitters.

“That’s a really good hitting team, and (Merrifield) was able to work in and out, change the eye level, and when she really needed pitches, she has another level of compete that she found today,” Petke said.

Doniphan’s Hawkins was enjoying her own success in the circle. A changeup, which seemed 20 mph slower than her fastball, kept Westminster's hitters guessing. Hawkins yielded only two hits, an infield single by senior Jaydn Patton in the third inning and an opposite field line drive by senior Ellie Berkland in the fourth.

“(Hawkins) did a great job and definitely kept us in the ball game,” Doniphan coach Brad Hagood said. “Defensively, we were good, our pitching was great, but our bats just didn’t show up (Thursday). I tip my hat to their pitcher.”

In the fifth inning, junior Julia Martin found herself behind in the count and watched a Hawkins’ changeup coming toward her. The pitch hit her in the left shin and she took first base.

“Part of me wanted to swing at it, but I didn’t,” Martin said.

She was at second base and, when Patton struck out on a ball in the dirt, Patton sprinted toward first base and Doniphan catcher Micha Burton threw high to first base. The ball ticked off first baseman Delila Watson’s glove and rolled into foul territory, allowing Patton to circle third base and score the only run of the game.

In the sixth, Merrifield issued her second walk of the game, again to Monaghan, but on the first pitch to pinch-hitter Addison Jackson, Monaghan was cut down attempting to steal second on a perfect throw from Berkland.

“I had seen some of her stats and I knew she was really aggressive and really good, so I was ready for it,” Berkland said. “It was really exciting.”

After Merrifield’s botched bunt attempt and Petke’s pep talk, Westminster retired Doniphan in order in the seventh on a strikeout and two ground outs, including a throw from shortstop Molly Kate Bugh to first baseman Emily Griege that prompted a dogpile between first base and the pitching circle.

Westminster, whose only other trip to the final four occurred in 2011, has made remarkable strides over the past two seasons. The Wildcats finished 1-8 during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and ended last year 10-13.

“Being 1-8 my freshman year, I thought, ‘What did I get myself into?’ But it’s been so fun to watch us grow and see us get here,” Berkland said.