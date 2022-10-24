Meyer helps Marquette return to state softball semifinals in first season at helm

John Meyer saw the ball heading his way.

The Marquette High softball coach simply froze in the first-base dugout during a 1-0 Class 5 state quarterfinal victory against Lindbergh.

The hard-hit, screaming line-drive foul smashed Meyer right on his shin.

"I just try to be genuine and authentic," Meyer said. "I'm not perfect. But the girls appreciate when you're just being yourself. That was the case there — it really hurt."

Marquette’s players stared in shock as Meyer lifted his uniform to unveil a huge lump on his shin that continued to swell.

Fortunately for the 53-year-old Meyer and the Mustangs, that was a rare painful moment in his first season as the softball program’s head coach.

"At first we really felt bad for him," Marquette senior slugger Natalie Cox said. "Then we heard that John Meyer cackle. Once we heard that, we knew he was fine. He has such a great laugh. So we started laughing along with him.”

Meyer, who will begin his 21st year guiding the Mustangs baseball team in the spring, thoroughly is enjoying his initial season as the softball team's leader.

Marquette (20-9) will face Blue Springs South (31-2) in a Class 5 state semifinal scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. Francis Howell (27-5) takes on Liberty-KC (26-8) in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday on an adjacent field.

Meyer was offered the top softball position when former head coach Adam Starling was promoted to become the school's athletics director.

"At first, I really didn't know that much about softball," Meyer said. "But so much is the same (as baseball)."

Meyer has compiled a 320-202 mark as the baseball boss at Marquette. He guided the Mustangs to a second-place finish in Class 5 in 2019 and reached the quarterfinal round last spring before losing to Lindbergh.

The move into softball is not easy and relatively rare.

Yet Meyer embraced the challenge.

"I was feeling out the process in how I was going to communicate and how I was going to change my approach," Meyer said. "It was about four weeks into the season when I told the girls, 'I'm here to coach athletes. I'm not going to talk about female versus male or baseball versus softball.' "

Meyer served as an assistant softball coach the last three seasons, so he is not entirely new to the sport.

"I don't see it as a big difference. It's just coaching players that are very success-oriented and determined," he said. "And that's exactly what we have."

Cox, who leads the area with 14 home runs, said Meyer was been a perfect fit.

"He knows when it's his time to talk and you know that when he says something you better listen." Cox said. "He's always got great advice."

Cox began the season handling some of the pitching duties along with fellow senior Maddie Carney.

Meyer has helped Cox become a strong two-way player to the point where she now considers herself a hitter who just happens to pitch every once in a while, not the other way around. Cox is batting .413 with a team-best 37 RBI. Her 14 homers have turned heads across the state.

"He's one of the big reasons we gotten this far," Cox said.

In 32 years of coaching baseball, Meyer has recorded 494 wins. He is scheduled to be inducted into the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame next year.

At first, he wasn't sure what to expect this season. But Meyer has helped the Mustangs to their ninth final four appearance.

The Mustangs are two victories from their second crown to go along with a Class 4 championship in 2017.

And Meyer is having the time of his life.