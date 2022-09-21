Meyer smacks two homers to lift St. Pius X over Notre Dame

LEMAY — It's safe to say Sophie Meyer feels right at home on the Notre Dame High softball field.

The St. Pius X senior shortstop is the proud owner of seven career varsity home runs with the last six all coming at Notre Dame, including a pair of solo shots Wednesday afternoon in the Lancers' 7-5 non-conference victory.

“Sophie hit the snot out of the ball today. She was really pressing (previously),” St. Pius X coach Kevin Halley said. “She's our emotional leader, a two-year captain and a four-year shortstop.”

Meyer had one homer last season and it came against the Rebels in the season-opening Notre Dame Tournament. She has smacked five more long bombs this season, including two Wednesday and three in this year's Notre Dame Tournament (one against Westminster and two against Rosati-Kain).

"I just see the ball better,” Meyer said. “Knowing it's a shorter fence, I know if I can get a hold of one it's gonna do some damage.

Her only other career homer not at Notre Dame came in her sophomore season at St. Pius X's home field.

Meyer has 29 RBI to go with her five dingers — both team highs — after knocking in a team-best 28 last year to go along with 17 RBI as a sophomore and 11 her as a freshman.

St. Pius X (12-5), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, has now won five straight games and owns a pair of matching 7-5 wins over the Rebels this season.

“We faced the same pitcher (Mattingly Clifton) earlier in the year and through four innings, I think we only had like one hit off her and didn't score any runs,” Halley said. “But we put the bat on the ball and swung the bat real well today.”

Ninth-ranked Notre Dame (9-5) has dropped two straight contests on the heels of a four-game winning streak.

“The last few games, we've come out pretty flat and the girls are realizing it. I don't think they're meaning to, it's just nerves are kicking in,” Rebels coach Amanda Mohan said. “All my starters are freshmen and sophomores, so we are a young team and it's easy for a young team to have mental lapses and kind of get down on themselves. But they didn't and they battled to the very end.”

St. Pius X got off to a hot start early Wednesday.

The Lancers strung together five straight hits in the first inning, including RBI knocks by Mackenzie Quick, Jessie Robertson and Katelyn Torrence for a quick 3-0 lead.

The first two St. Pius X batters were set down to start the second before three more successive hits plated two runs. Meyer and Quick had the RBI in that frame to give the Lancers a 5-0 lead.

“It's amazing, so much fun,” Quick said. “Especially when there's two outs and you just keep hitting, that's my favorite part. It's all adrenaline-pumping.”

With one out in the fourth, Meyer deposited the first pitch she saw from Clifton over the fence in dead center field to make it a 6-0 game.

“I heard them calling left, so I said, 'OK, we'll hit it the other direction,'” Meyer said. “Center, not left.”

The Rebels, though, came storming back to make it a game.

Notre Dame halved its deficit by plating three runs in the home half of the fourth on RBI hits by Katie Herndon and Clifton, and a sacrifice fly by Ava Hogan.

The only downside to that inning was Herndon, the team's leading run producer, re-aggravating an old injury when she took second after her single was misplayed in the outfield.

“She's struggled with knee injuries all season,” Mohan said. “We told her before that at bat to just run out a single and we'll put a pinch-runner in, but she saw that ball go and just the athlete in her went to two and she kind of tweaked it.”

The Rebels drew even closer with two more runs in the fifth as Josephine Wozniak's single brought in one run and an errant throw on the play allowed another run to score. Notre Dame had the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at the plate later in the frame, but pinch-hitter Catalina Campos — who was hitting in the spot Herndon had occupied — flied out to the fence in deep left.

“The girl that came in to bat is my only senior,” Mohan said. “She's not an everyday starter, but she does come in for pinch-hit situations. She hit it and it almost went over the fence, so I like the fight in that.”

Meyer gave the Lancers some breathing room when she cranked another first-pitch over the fence in left-center field to make it 7-5. That gave her a 4-for-4 day with two homers, two doubles and three RBI.

“Any time in a close game, any extra run is important,” Meyer said. “It's always good to have that little bit of insurance. It kind of takes a little bit of pressure off our pitcher and just kind of lets us relax and play our game a little more in the field.”

After Wozniak's hit that made it a one-run game, Quick settled down in the circle by retiring the final seven Notre Dame batters of the game, including a pair of 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh.

“It's definitely hard to come back in and mentally prepare yourself, but I think it feels pretty good coming back and getting two goose eggs at the end,” Quick said.

The final out of the game was fittingly recorded by Meyer, who ranged far to her left for a grounder into the hole at short and fired a strike to first to nip Annabelle Rowe by a half-step to give St. Pius X a win total that is already just one shy of last year's 13.

“We're a pretty potent lineup when we do some things,” Halley said. “We're always gonna struggle with some of the teams on our schedule because we play some pretty large schools. But against schools our size, we're gonna be pretty good.”