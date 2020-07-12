Mines helps Warcats overcome fatigue on way to tournament crown

“It’s not about size, it’s about mechanics,” she said. “That’s one of the big things for me because I’m not the biggest girl. It's always been that you have to place your hands here, your feet here, to get the job done.”

The Warcats, like most elite club teams, have gotten used to playing six or more games in a short amount of time, which is considered a normal weekend tournament format. But the early start on both days, coupled with the heat, made this weekend a little more challenging than others.

“After 13 years of softball, you kind of get used to it,” said Lopanec, who went 3-for-3 in the title tilt. “It puts a toll on you, but that’s the way it is. You don’t always remember your first couple (pool play) games.

"But you never forget the last one.”

This championship contest was memorable because of the Warcats' ability to bolt in front right from the outset. Frustrated by the earlier loss to the Prospects, they came out with an aggressive take-no-prisoners attitude from the opening pitch.

“I feel like we kind of had to prove a point,” said Mines, who is headed to Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.