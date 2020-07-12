Mines helps Warcats overcome fatigue on way to tournament crown

WENTZVILLE — Adyson Mines looked fresh and ready to go.
Never mind that the St. Louis Warcats infielder had just completed her seventh softball game in a span of just more than 35 hours.
“Not tired at all,” she said. “Been up since 5 a.m. — could play another one if we had to.”
Mines and the Warcats showed no signs of fatigue on their way to a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Prospects in the championship game of the Hawaiian Hitman Tournament on Sunday night at Peruque Valley Park in Wentzville.
The St. Charles-based club team reeled off six successive wins to capture the Under-18 division of two-day, 12-team affair.
The Warcats seemed to get stronger as the tournament went along despite heat indexes hovering around 100 degrees throughput most of the weekend.
“Sometimes we just get better as we go along,” explained infielder Julia Lopanec.
That was certainly the case on Sunday.
The Warcats, who improved to 28-11, jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the first three innings against the Prospects (13-5), who beat them 7-2 in a pool-play match on Saturday morning.
Mines, a 5-foot-3-inch mighty mite, led the way with two hits and four RBI. She punctuated a three-run outburst in the opening frame with a long home run to center.
“It’s not about size, it’s about mechanics,” she said. “That’s one of the big things for me because I’m not the biggest girl. It's always been that you have to place your hands here, your feet here, to get the job done.”
The Warcats, like most elite club teams, have gotten used to playing six or more games in a short amount of time, which is considered a normal weekend tournament format. But the early start on both days, coupled with the heat, made this weekend a little more challenging than others.
“After 13 years of softball, you kind of get used to it,” said Lopanec, who went 3-for-3 in the title tilt. “It puts a toll on you, but that’s the way it is. You don’t always remember your first couple (pool play) games.
"But you never forget the last one.”
This championship contest was memorable because of the Warcats' ability to bolt in front right from the outset. Frustrated by the earlier loss to the Prospects, they came out with an aggressive take-no-prisoners attitude from the opening pitch.
“I feel like we kind of had to prove a point,” said Mines, who is headed to Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.
Lopanec, who will be a senior at Parkway South in the fall, doubled to lead off the game. Annie Schimpf, a 2019 Cor Jesu grad, followed with a two-bagger for a 1-0 lead. Mines then chipped in with the biggest blow of the game.
Cassie Owens added an RBI double in the second before Mines unloaded with a two-run hit in the third to push the lead to 7-0.
That was more than enough support for pitcher McKenna Joern, who allowed three hits and no runs over the first four innings.
Macy Brown brought the Prospects back into the contest with a two-run homer in the fifth.
While the Warcats seemed to thrive in the early evening heat, the weather had the opposite effect on the Prospects.
“We just ran out of gas,” Prospects manager Ben Brown said.
Warcats manager Andy Schimpf was upset with the way his team played in its first-round loss on Saturday. He let the players know about it with a stern lecture minutes after the lackluster effort.
“I like to think I motivated them a little bit,” Andy Schimpf said. “Lets just leave it at that.”
The Warcats outscored their opponents 51-16 during their six-game march to crown.
“We had no choice but to play better,” Lopanec said.
