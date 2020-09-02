Mizzou-bound Crenshaw lifts Fort Zumwalt West past St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Julia Crenshaw still doesn't like the picture.
The Fort Zumwalt West senior, just a couple months old at the time, is dressed in a University of Missouri cheerleaders outfit with an ear-to-ear smile.
Born into a Tigers-crazy family, she learned early on that life was more fun in black and gold.
But the cheerleader part was not her style.
"My dad wasn't happy with it, either," she recalled. "He never wanted me to be a cheerleader. He wanted an athlete."
Trent Crenshaw got his wish.
Julia will be donning Missouri colors again next fall — this time as a member of the Tigers softball team.
The Mizzou-bound shortstop kicked off her final high school campaign in style Wednesday, pounding out three hits to help the Jaguars to a 9-5 win over St. Dominic in a nonleague affair at West.
Crenshaw reached base in all four trips to the plate.
Zumwalt West, in its season opener, scored four times in the third and fourth innings and once in the sixth. Crenshaw was in the middle of all three rallies.
"It's no secret that she's kind of what makes us go," Jaguars coach Ryan Oetting said. "Everybody on our team responds to her — they look to her. As she goes, we're going to go, too."
Crenshaw and six other family members, including siblings and grandparents, have been Missouri football season ticket holders for as long as she can remember. She attends four or five games per year and cherishes the group trips to Columbia.
"We'll come home from a tournament and I'll be (sweaty) and disgusting and we'll just hop right in the car and head there," she said. "I don't think I've missed too many games — maybe one or two."
Her mother, Dana, dressed Julia up in the cheerleader's outfit for one of her initial toddler pictures. Mom still thinks it's cute, although Julia and Trent would have enjoyed a more player-type picture.
Crenshaw, a four-year starter, made visits, unofficial or otherwise, to Missouri, Texas, Ohio State, Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana before finally committing to Mizzou and coach Larissa Anderson. A four-tool player, Crenshaw is thrilled about attending the college of her childhood.
"Can't wait," she said. "But there's still some business to get done here."
The Jaguars bolted out to a 4-1 lead Wednesday then had to re-rally with five unanswered runs.
Crenshaw received plenty of help on the offensive end. Danielle Blackstun, Lydia Feiste, Mackenzie Riggle and Lindsay Laughlin all reached base multiple times.
But it was Feiste's work in the circle that may have saved the day.
St. Dominic (1-4) scored four times in the top of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Feiste, a junior, promptly buckled down retiring 11 of the final 12 batters to keep her team in the contest.
"I've been working on a couple new pitches and they really worked tonight," Feiste said. "That helped. And my defense helped a lot, too."
Crenshaw and Co. regained control with a fourth-inning explosion that put the hosts in front to stay 8-5. Kate Thurman and Feiste had the key hits. West took the lead 6-5 on a grounder from Blackstun that was bobbled twice. Crenshaw, who reached on an error, came around to score on a wild throw to third. Feiste's double pushed the lead to 8-5.
Mary Kruse added a run-scoring single in the sixth to put the game away.
"Typical first game, it took us a while to get used to the pitching and getting used to game situations," Oetting said. "But once we settled in, we took advantage and got some timely hits here and there."
The Jaguars have recorded five successive winning campaigns, but have yet to get over the hump, losing season-ending contests to Class 4 powers Troy and Holt the past two seasons.
Oetting has high hopes for this season with Crenshaw leading the way.
"I know we have what it takes to make some noise," Oetting said. "Right now, every day that we're here and able to play is a great day."
The Crusaders were lead by Abbie Danchus and Grace Edwards. Danchus drove in a run with a first-inning single and started the four-run fourth inning uprising with a double. Edwards tied the game 4-4 with a hit.
"We're a really young team, we're growing and getting better," St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said. "We're just living, learning and getting better day to day."
