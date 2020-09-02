Mizzou-bound Crenshaw lifts Fort Zumwalt West past St. Dominic

But it was Feiste's work in the circle that may have saved the day.

St. Dominic (1-4) scored four times in the top of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Feiste, a junior, promptly buckled down retiring 11 of the final 12 batters to keep her team in the contest.

"I've been working on a couple new pitches and they really worked tonight," Feiste said. "That helped. And my defense helped a lot, too."

Crenshaw and Co. regained control with a fourth-inning explosion that put the hosts in front to stay 8-5. Kate Thurman and Feiste had the key hits. West took the lead 6-5 on a grounder from Blackstun that was bobbled twice. Crenshaw, who reached on an error, came around to score on a wild throw to third. Feiste's double pushed the lead to 8-5.

Mary Kruse added a run-scoring single in the sixth to put the game away.

"Typical first game, it took us a while to get used to the pitching and getting used to game situations," Oetting said. "But once we settled in, we took advantage and got some timely hits here and there."

The Jaguars have recorded five successive winning campaigns, but have yet to get over the hump, losing season-ending contests to Class 4 powers Troy and Holt the past two seasons.