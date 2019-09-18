Wright City sophomore Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz smiles after her game tying double during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Wright City's Abigail Vossen (12) bobbles the toss from Wright City's Brooklyn Moore as Orchard Farm's Anale Rao slides safely into third base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Grace Fortuna beats the tag from Wright City senior Summer Boswell during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Wright City's Abby Raines makes a running catch in right field during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Gabi Doza takes off for first base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Nicole Voigt heads home on a wild pitch during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Wright City's Abby Raines catches a fly ball in right field during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Avery Zenke catches a pop up on the baseline during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Madison Steinhoff bobbles a pop up during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Maria Prather starts her throw to first base on a bunt attempt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm's Anale Rao dives back to first base beating the tag from Wright City's Summer Boswell during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Wright City sophomore Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz smiles after her game tying double during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Abigail Vossen (12) bobbles the toss from Wright City's Brooklyn Moore as Orchard Farm's Anale Rao slides safely into third base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Grace Fortuna beats the tag from Wright City senior Summer Boswell during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Abby Raines makes a running catch in right field during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Tristen Head throws to second base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Gabi Doza takes off for first base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Nicole Voigt heads home on a wild pitch during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Abby Raines catches a fly ball in right field during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Kendall Hannah races to first base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Maria Prather delivers a pitch during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Avery Zenke catches a pop up on the baseline during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Kenidie Duft watches strike three during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Summer Boswell bobbles a grounder during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Madison Hamlett throws a strike during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Madison Steinhoff bobbles a pop up during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Maria Prather fields a bunt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Maria Prather starts her throw to first base on a bunt attempt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Orchard Farm's Anale Rao dives back to first base beating the tag from Wright City's Summer Boswell during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Wright City's Melissa Locke pitches in relief during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Wright City High School in Wright City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WRIGHT CITY — Summer Boswell has one of those voices that carries a long way.
And the Wright City High senior infielder loves to use her high-powered vocal cords.
"When she talks, she's so loud," senior teammate Brooklyn Moore said.
Added sophomore Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz, "You can't help but hear her — no matter where you are."
Boswell has had plenty of reason to shout this season as the Wildcats have become the feel-good story of the area softball campaign with an amazing turnaround.
Wright City continued its magical run with an 8-2 win over Orchard Farm on Wednesday in a non-league affair in Warren County.
The Wildcats compiled a 9-17 mark last fall in a season that featured five- and four-game losing streaks.
But essentially the same group has discovered the key to success this time around.
Wednesday's hard-fought triumph was the fourth in a row for Wright City, which improved to 10-2 and posted its best start since the 2003 squad won 12 of its first 14 contests.
Boswell has helped the team to become a cohesive unit. Her bombastic attitude rubs off on her teammates.
"It's just an attitude change," Boswell said of the difference from last year. "I've been preaching, 'Everybody buy in.' Everyone has to do something whether it's the way they play on the field to cheering in the dugout. The little things add up."
Seniors Moore, Boswell and Melissa Locke are leading the way.
Moore, a two-time all-stater at shortstop, is hitting .583 and leads the team with 18 RBI. She has seven multi-hit games and will continue her career at Maryville University.
Boswell, who hits out of the No. 5 spot in the batting order, triggered a comeback Wednesday with doubles in the fifth and sixth innings that led to a pair of four-run uprisings. She is hitting a whopping .632.
Locke, a lefthanded pitcher, is 9-1. She picked up a save against Orchard Farm (3-5) with 1 2-3 innings of strong relief work.
"It's basically the same kids and this time they know their roles," Wright City coach Fred Ross said. "We've got great senior leadership. But the kids worked hard in the off-season and that's made a big difference."
Boswell made sure her teammates practiced together at least three times a week over the summer. Her off-field leadership has played a key role in the about-face.
"When I was around 14 or 15, I started to realize that softball was a big mental game," Boswell said. "It takes a lot of people boosting everyone else to make it (work)."
The Wildcats struggled for the first four innings against Orchard Farm senior pitcher Maria Prather, who held the hosts scoreless on three hits.
But Wright City exploded in the fifth to take control.
Hannah Kendall started the comeback with a one-out single. Moore followed with a run-scoring double down the left-field line to trim the deficit to 2-1. With two out, Jarmuszkiewcz doubled to tie the game.
Boswell then followed with the biggest hit of the steamy afternoon — a ringing double into the gap in right-center that put her team in front to stay 3-2. Tristen Head added a run-scoring single to cap the rally.
Moore's two-run double in the sixth pushed the lead to 6-2. Jarmuszkiewcz and Boswell followed with run-scoring hits.
The Wildcats are unbeaten in Eastern Missouri Conference play. They are looking for their first league title since 2003, according to Ross.
He said this team has a special quality about it. The Wildcats won their first six games by a combined score of 71-13. Both of their losses came against larger schools — Sullivan and Northwest-Cedar Hill.
Orchard Farm scored twice in the first behind a single from Anale Rao. Prather had two of the Eagles' five hits.
"That first inning we came out hitting," Rao said. "But once they got a couple runs, we couldn't get going again."
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-27.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-12.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-28.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-18.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-15.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-11.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-13.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-14.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-16.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-17.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-19.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-20.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-21.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-22.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-23.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-24.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-25.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-26.JPG
190918_WCvORFM SB_Radford-29.JPG
untitled-22-2.JPG
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.