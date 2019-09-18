Subscribe for 99¢

WRIGHT CITY — Summer Boswell has one of those voices that carries a long way.

And the Wright City High senior infielder loves to use her high-powered vocal cords.

"When she talks, she's so loud," senior teammate Brooklyn Moore said.

Added sophomore Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz, "You can't help but hear her — no matter where you are."

Boswell has had plenty of reason to shout this season as the Wildcats have become the feel-good story of the area softball campaign with an amazing turnaround.

Wright City continued its magical run with an 8-2 win over Orchard Farm on Wednesday in a non-league affair in Warren County.

The Wildcats compiled a 9-17 mark last fall in a season that featured five- and four-game losing streaks.

But essentially the same group has discovered the key to success this time around.

Wednesday's hard-fought triumph was the fourth in a row for Wright City, which improved to 10-2 and posted its best start since the 2003 squad won 12 of its first 14 contests.

Boswell has helped the team to become a cohesive unit. Her bombastic attitude rubs off on her teammates.

"It's just an attitude change," Boswell said of the difference from last year. "I've been preaching, 'Everybody buy in.' Everyone has to do something whether it's the way they play on the field to cheering in the dugout. The little things add up."

Seniors Moore, Boswell and Melissa Locke are leading the way.

Moore, a two-time all-stater at shortstop, is hitting .583 and leads the team with 18 RBI. She has seven multi-hit games and will continue her career at Maryville University.

Boswell, who hits out of the No. 5 spot in the batting order, triggered a comeback Wednesday with doubles in the fifth and sixth innings that led to a pair of four-run uprisings. She is hitting a whopping .632.

Locke, a lefthanded pitcher, is 9-1. She picked up a save against Orchard Farm (3-5) with 1 2-3 innings of strong relief work.

"It's basically the same kids and this time they know their roles," Wright City coach Fred Ross said. "We've got great senior leadership. But the kids worked hard in the off-season and that's made a big difference."

Boswell made sure her teammates practiced together at least three times a week over the summer. Her off-field leadership has played a key role in the about-face.

"When I was around 14 or 15, I started to realize that softball was a big mental game," Boswell said. "It takes a lot of people boosting everyone else to make it (work)."

The Wildcats struggled for the first four innings against Orchard Farm senior pitcher Maria Prather, who held the hosts scoreless on three hits.

But Wright City exploded in the fifth to take control.

Hannah Kendall started the comeback with a one-out single. Moore followed with a run-scoring double down the left-field line to trim the deficit to 2-1. With two out, Jarmuszkiewcz doubled to tie the game.

Boswell then followed with the biggest hit of the steamy afternoon — a ringing double into the gap in right-center that put her team in front to stay 3-2. Tristen Head added a run-scoring single to cap the rally.

Moore's two-run double in the sixth pushed the lead to 6-2. Jarmuszkiewcz and Boswell followed with run-scoring hits.

The Wildcats are unbeaten in Eastern Missouri Conference play. They are looking for their first league title since 2003, according to Ross.

He said this team has a special quality about it. The Wildcats won their first six games by a combined score of 71-13. Both of their losses came against larger schools — Sullivan and Northwest-Cedar Hill.

Orchard Farm scored twice in the first behind a single from Anale Rao. Prather had two of the Eagles' five hits.

"That first inning we came out hitting," Rao said. "But once they got a couple runs, we couldn't get going again."

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments