St. Dominic sophomore pitcher Grace Edwards has impeccable timing.
The right-hander tossed her first shutout of the season on Friday to help the Crusaders to a 4-0 win over St. Charles in the championship game of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament at Orchard Farm High.
"She was on, right from the get-go," St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said.
The Crusaders (13-13) captured their fourth successive district crown and will face Trinity (6-21) in a sectional contest on Wednesday in Spanish Lake.
Edwards allowed just four hits and was in control from start to finish.
Abbie Danchus led the attack with a 3-for-3 performance. She drove in two runs. Senior Natalie Schellert and sophomore Delaney Smith also drove in runs.
Duncan called his team's performance, "special," because it gave his six-player senior class its fourth district title in a row.
"Not many players can say they did that," Duncan noted. "This whole team was just very, very determined - especially the seniors."
St. Dominic struggled at times during an up-and-down regular season, but has won six of its last eight and appears to be peaking at the right time.
"We knew that winning the district was our main goal," Duncan said. "So we refocused into the second season and the girls have played fantastically well."
CIVIC MEMORIAL CLAIMS SHARE OF MVC TITLE
Senior quarterback Noah Turbyfill hit sophomore brother Logan Turbyfill on a 22-yard scoring strike with 8 minutes and 10 seconds left to give Civic Memorial a 21-20 win over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown on Friday.
The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) claimed a share of the league title with the win. Highland also finished 4-1 in conference play. The teams are considered co-champs even though Highland beat CM 64-28 on Oct. 4.
Triad (6-2, 3-2) had a chance to win the contest but missed a 24-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining.
Noah Turbyfill hit on 21 of 34 passes for 342 yards. Kuron Parchman hauled in eight passes for 70 yards and two scores.
CM, which went 1-8 in 2017, claims a portion of the crown for the first time since 2010 when it won the championship outright.
MEHLVILLE EXPLODES
The Panthers piled up 42 first-half points on the way to a win over Parkway South on Friday.
Jacobi Shelton ran for 139 yards and three scores. Steven Haverstick rushed for 107 yards as Mehlville rolled up 395 rushing yards.
The Panthers (5-3) have won four in a row overall and three straight against South.
SAINT ON A ROLL
Villa Duchesne freshman Gigi Edwards carries a four-game goal-scoring streak into field hockey post-season play this week.
She scored twice in a 6-0 win over Marquette on Thursday and also had two goals in a 5-0 triumph over Webster Groves two days earlier.
Edwards tallied twice during a road trip to Louisville on Oct. 10-11.
The forward is second on the team with 15 goals behind standout Taryn Tkachuk (39). Edwards has 17 assists.
Villa Duchesne is the two-time defending Midwest Tournament champion.
FLYER ERUPTION
The East St. Louis football team scored a whopping eight touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 68-3 win at Belleville East on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Tyler Macon threw for three scores and ran for two others. Antonio Johnson hauled in two TD passes including a 5-yarder from Macon on the last play of the period. Macon hit on 7 of 11 passes for 193 yards.
Jemarionte Burgges recovered a fumble and ran 12 yards for a score that pushed the lead to 20-0 after just 2:17.
The Flyers (8-0) are averaging almost 48 per game and have outscored their opponents 382-99.