MSHSAA announces softball, soccer state semifinals will be on campus sites

Missouri's softball and boys soccer postseason tournaments both have been altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is no clarity on whether or not Soccer Park in Fenton still will serve as a host for boys soccer in late November.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association made the announcement Wednesday that state semifinal games for both softball and soccer will be played on campus sites instead of at a central location, as is the norm.
MSHSAA's news release said the changes were made because of reasons "including venue limitations and travel concerns" related to coronavirus. Also, all third-place games have been eliminated.
Softball's state championship games still are scheduled to be played from Oct. 29-31 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. Softball expanded from four to five classes this year for the first time.
“We know that additional requirements and things like that have to be put in place because of the situation,” said Sullivan coach Ashley Crump, whose team has been a state semifinal qualifier three of the last four seasons. “The whole feeling of state is in Springfield. It’s seeing the teams playing before you. It’s seeing the teams come in after you. That whole environment there is just such a neat feeling. It’s sad that it’ll be different.”
Sullivan is the top seed in the Class 3 District 3 softball tournament, which was hit hard Wednesday by COVID-19 when Borgia had to withdraw and end its season in order to quarantine because of a positive coronavirus test on its team.
In Classes 2-5, softball's quarterfinal games will be played on campus sites Oct. 21, which is the standard format. The change comes Oct. 24 when semifinal games in those classes then will be on campus sites instead of at Killian.
The sectional round for Classes 2-5 was eliminated when MSHSAA expanded to five classes. In Class 1, semifinal games will be played on campus sites Oct. 27 before all classes shift to Springfield for five championship games spread over three days.
“I think with the situation this year it was no surprise that MSHSAA needed to do something to limit travel, so it didn't surprise me,” said Fort Zumwalt West coach Ryan Oetting, whose team is the top seed in Class 5 District 3.
“It's unfortunate for the athletes that won't get that full final four experience, but I'm sure MSHSAA felt it was a necessary step to ensure everyone's safety. As I've told my team all season long, we may not love all the things that are different about this season, but we need to be thankful every day that we're getting to play and make the most of it. I'm sure the teams that are fortunate enough to make it that far will feel the same.”
In boys soccer, the postseason schedule starts with district tournaments being played between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.
Classes 3 and 4 then will have sectional games Nov. 7, and quarterfinal games from Classes 1-4 are scheduled for Nov. 10. Those will be on campus sites, as will all state semifinal games Nov. 14.
Where the four state championship games will be played in soccer apparently is not settled.
The MSHSAA news release said, "The site of the four championship games is yet to be determined."
Postseason brackets have not been updated to reflect the changes as of Thursday morning on the state's web site, www.mshsaa.org.
