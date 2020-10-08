MSHSAA announces softball, soccer state semifinals will be on campus sites

In Classes 2-5, softball's quarterfinal games will be played on campus sites Oct. 21, which is the standard format. The change comes Oct. 24 when semifinal games in those classes then will be on campus sites instead of at Killian.

The sectional round for Classes 2-5 was eliminated when MSHSAA expanded to five classes. In Class 1, semifinal games will be played on campus sites Oct. 27 before all classes shift to Springfield for five championship games spread over three days.

“I think with the situation this year it was no surprise that MSHSAA needed to do something to limit travel, so it didn't surprise me,” said Fort Zumwalt West coach Ryan Oetting, whose team is the top seed in Class 5 District 3.

“It's unfortunate for the athletes that won't get that full final four experience, but I'm sure MSHSAA felt it was a necessary step to ensure everyone's safety. As I've told my team all season long, we may not love all the things that are different about this season, but we need to be thankful every day that we're getting to play and make the most of it. I'm sure the teams that are fortunate enough to make it that far will feel the same.”

In boys soccer, the postseason schedule starts with district tournaments being played between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.