New MSHSAA softball alignment eliminates sectional round in classes 2-5

The addition of a fifth class for Missouri's fall softball state playoffs has changed geography and outlooks for some St. Louis area teams.
Softball class and district assignments were announced Monday by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, just more than three weeks before district tournaments are scheduled to begin Oct. 13.
Classes 2 through 4 – the groupings that include all St. Louis area teams — each feature eight districts. The setup eliminates the sectional round as each district champion now advances directly to the quarterfinal round. In the previous four-classification setup, each class had 16 teams.
Class 2 District 4 features schools from five different counties — St. Pius X and Jefferson in Jefferson County; Elsberry in Lincoln County; Hermann in Gasconade County; Louisiana in Pike County; and New Haven in Franklin County.
“I've never been a fan of having kids on a bus for 1.5-plus hours three nights in a week, so the geography frustrates me,” said St. Pius X coach Kevin Halley, whose team was in a district last season with Kelly (128 miles) and Chafee (93 miles). “But we will play where we have to play, hopefully we are able to find a mid-point spot to play. It's a competitive district with Elsberry and Jefferson having good teams. I am rather unfamiliar with the other schools, but I will get myself up to speed soon.”
MSHSAA communications director Jason West said the state's softball advisory committee recommended going to eight districts in the top four classes based on the projected number of schools in those classes.
Another major change in the playoff structure was the new championship factor, which moved private schools into higher classifications based on success over a six-year period.
St. Dominic, a Class 3 quarterfinal qualifier last season, jumped to Class 5. Incarnate Word, which made the state semifinals two of the last three seasons in Class 3 and finished fourth each time, jumped to Class 4.
District play is scheduled to run Oct. 13-17 and the state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29-31 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
Sullivan, last season's Class 3 runner-up, stayed in Class 3 — just under new circumstances.
On the border of Franklin and Crawford counties, Sullivan has an enrollment of 732 and is one of the largest in Class 3 now after being on the smaller end in past seasons.
The Eagles are in a district with Borgia, Owensville and St. Clair for the second consecutive season. Also in the district are Cuba, Salem and St. James.
“I think it is a tough district,” Eagles coach Ashley Crump said. “Both Borgia and Owensville have great pitchers and I know Cuba just won the tournament they were recently in.”
As things currently stand, one of the smaller district tournaments will be Class 4 District 2.
With five of the seven district participants currently not playing because they reside in St. Louis County and aren’t playing because of the county health department’s coronavirus pandemic edict, only Incarnate Word — which began games last week in defiance of the edict – and Windsor have played games this season.
Affton, Cor Jesu, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall and Webster Groves all could join the district.
“We want to have a good competitive district,” Windsor coach Wayne Montgomery said. “It looks like we will host so we're excited about showing off our amazing turf field.”
In the eight-team Class 5 District 4, rivals and area powers Holt and Troy Buchanan again are paired together along with Rock Bridge — last season's Class 4 third-place finisher that knocked out Holt in a sectional game.
