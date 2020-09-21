New MSHSAA softball alignment eliminates sectional round in classes 2-5

MSHSAA communications director Jason West said the state's softball advisory committee recommended going to eight districts in the top four classes based on the projected number of schools in those classes.

Another major change in the playoff structure was the new championship factor, which moved private schools into higher classifications based on success over a six-year period.

St. Dominic, a Class 3 quarterfinal qualifier last season, jumped to Class 5. Incarnate Word, which made the state semifinals two of the last three seasons in Class 3 and finished fourth each time, jumped to Class 4.

District play is scheduled to run Oct. 13-17 and the state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29-31 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

Sullivan, last season's Class 3 runner-up, stayed in Class 3 — just under new circumstances.

On the border of Franklin and Crawford counties, Sullivan has an enrollment of 732 and is one of the largest in Class 3 now after being on the smaller end in past seasons.

The Eagles are in a district with Borgia, Owensville and St. Clair for the second consecutive season. Also in the district are Cuba, Salem and St. James.