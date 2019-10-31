What: Class 4 softball state semifinal.
When, where: 10 a.m. Friday, Killian Sports Complex, Springfield.
Records, rankings: Northwest 26-4, No. 7 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings; Raymore-Peculiar 25-5.
Quarterfinals: Northwest 18, Webster Groves 8; Raymore-Peculiar 7, Kickapoo 1.
What’s next: Winner advances to Class 4 championship 10 a.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at 1 p.m. Friday.
State tournament appearances: Northwest, 4 (first, 1986; third, 1989; fourth, 1987); Raymore-Peculiar, 3 (third, 1998; first, 2002).
About Northwest: Has won 11 of last 12 games. Only loss in that stretch was to Webster Groves in regular-season finale, which Northwest avenged in the quarterfinal round. … All but one player on Lions’ roster owns a batting average of .300 or better. … Sophomore outfielder Alexi Sanchez (.626 average, 51 RBI) leads Lions in hitting. … Senior Maddison Welker (18-3 record in 24 games) leads the Lions’ pitching staff.
About Raymore-Peculiar: Panthers entered postseason after losing three of four games to end regular season. … Ray-Pec has played a pair of St. Louis-area teams, beating Eureka and Francis Howell Central by identical 9-1 scores at the Ozark Tournament. … Junior left fielder Alexandra Blackmon leads the Panthers in hitting at .471. … Senior Camryn Stickel (20-5 record, 1.32 earned run average) is the team’s primary pitcher.
Also in Class 4: Rock Bridge (27-6) and Blue Springs South (18-6) play in the other semifinal. … Rock Bridge knocked off Holt and Francis Howell Central in the last two rounds to advance to the state semifinals for the first time. … Blue Springs South is making its second state semifinal appearance after a previous second-place finish. … The Bruins have won 10 successive games and are led by senior shortstop Madison White (.490 average). … Blue Springs South has won four in a row and has been led by senior center fielder Raegan Hacker (.500 average).