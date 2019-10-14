The Affton softball team is right where it wants to be, which is a long way from its 0-5 start this season.
The Cougars (10-7) have won 10 of 12 games behind an offense averaging 7.8 runs per game.
“It just took a little while to get going, starting off the season (0-5) kind of deterred us a little bit, but we got ourselves together,” senior catcher Megan Davidson said. “I think our offense has been really strong this year, especially with everyone hitting throughout the lineup.”
Freshman outfielder Emma Lanz (.600 batting average) leads Affton in hitting while Davidson (.538 average, .904 slugging, four home runs, 25 RBI) is on top in several other categories.
Affton coach Erica Meyer, who has announced this will be her last season guiding the team, said the rough patch to start the season was misleading.
“We've played good ball all year, it's just that we played teams like Union and Seckman to start and we had just one bad inning that really hurt us in those games where we'd otherwise played great games,” Meyer said. “This is a tremendous group of girls and there is absolutely not quit in them. They play to the last out.”
That mentality paid big dividends Oct. 1 for Affton against Lutheran South.
Affton's 6-2 win was the program's first over its neighbor since Sept. 2010, despite trailing 2-0 going into the seventh inning.
"For the kids, all of our athletic teams see them as a rival," Meyer said. "Our kids play with them in the summer, they know them and they really wanted that game.”
The Cougars also won the Suburban Conference Green Pool title, which is their first league crown since 2013.
Affton faces Ursuline (3-14) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bayless in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 3 Tournament.
“That was great, but it's just one of our goals,” Davidson said. “That's a step and then we'd like to win our district. We're going to have to keep working hard and playing as a team to get that done, though.”
CATTOOR SPENDS A DAY AT HARVARD
Jefferson junior catcher Catryn Cattoor didn't take Sunday off.
Instead, she spent the day in a fall softball camp at a prestigious Ivy League university.
“I am very interested in playing softball at Harvard University,” Cattoor explained. “So I flew up to Boston for their fall camp.”
Before she took off for Harvard, Cattoor bashed the ball Oct. 8.
In the Blue Jays' 12-8 win at De Soto, Cattoor mashed the ball to the tune of 4-for-4 with three home runs and six RBI. Cattoor's slugging percentage was 2.600 — for the game.
“I've seen it done in baseball,” Jefferson coach Robert Kuehnle said. “She's so strong, though, that if her launch angle was different, she'd do this three or four times a year. The last one she hit, I actually said, 'Oh she missed that one,' because it (was so high) it looked like it was short. The third baseman looked a me like I was crazy because it went out by 25 feet.”
Cattoor is hitting .661 with three triples, five home runs and 32 RBI for the Blue Jays (10-9).
“Leading up to the game against De Soto, I was really starting to see the ball,” Cattoor said. “I’ve been focusing on staying relaxed and confident at the plate, and it all kind of came together during that game. My teammates also never let up, even when De Soto began a run of their own. My team’s energy contributed a lot to my at-bats.”
SCHEDULE PREPARES INCARNATE WORD
With losses to Class 4 teams like Hickman, Parkway South and Francis Howell Central, Incarnate Word coach Mike Gill said he's excited to see what the team can do in a run of games against Class 3 schools.
Incarnate Word (14-6) has a first-round bye in Class 3 District 4 Tournament at Westminster and will face either Clayton or University City in a semifinal game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
“I really think playing all those larger schools has taught us a lesson,” Gill said. “The lesson is that we've got to compete — and hit — for seven innings. We've got to come ready to play a full game. That's what it's going to take in order to win games.”
Gill said another reason he's excited for the team's postseason prospects is that both the Red Knights' offense and pitching are clicking right now.
Incarnate Word has been led offensively by junior Mia Boyd (.569 average, two home runs, 22 RBI), senior Grace Paez (.533, one home run, 16 RBI), sophomore Brielle DiMemmo (.460, three home runs, 20 RBI) and junior Emma Lanz (.300, two home runs, 23 RBI).
“I call them my murderers' row,” Gill said. “They're all really coming through.”
Gallagher (9-0 record, 2.39 earned run average) and Boyd (4-5, 3.16) have shared the load in the pitcher's circle.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS ON TAP
District tournaments are scheduled to get under way Wednesday.
Championship games are slated for Friday and Saturday.
AROUND THE BASES
• Holt recently clinched its sixth consecutive Gateway Athletic Conference division title. The championship is the second in the GAC South after sharing with Troy last season. That came after four successive GAC Central titles.
• Summit's 11-10 home win over Oakville on Oct. 8 clinched the Suburban Conference Yellow Division title. The title comes one season after the Falcons finished last in the division. The Falcons last won a division, the Suburban XII South, in 2017.
• Entering the final days of the regular season, Brentwood's Amelia Ayotte has the inside track on winning the batting title amongst area hitters. Her .717 average puts her ahead of Sullivan's Addison Purvis (.704).
• Another race where Purvis may finish second is in the home run race. Her 11 ties her with Pacific's Annie Mueller, but those totals are two behind overall home run leader and Purvis' teammate — Hannah Cox — who has 13 blasts to her credit.