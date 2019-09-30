The roller coaster ride for the Webster Groves softball team is on its way up again.
In the same week as a pair of losses, the Statesmen went to Kansas City and were one of two teams to go unbeaten in the rain-shortened September Slam.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2019 Large SchoolsLast Week1. Oakville (13-2)12. Holt (14-2)23. Troy Buchanan (16-3)34. Fort Zumwalt W…
Webster Groves (10-6) defeated Fort Osage and host Liberty (Kansas City) in pool play before rain washed out the remainder of the tournament.
“We knew what we had to do because we knew we were facing great teams and it meant a lot to play that well,” junior Kelly Collins said. “We're still working a few things out this season, so there have been some frustrating results. Kansas City just hows us what we're capable of and what we should strive for as a team.”
The Statesmen outscored their two tournament foes 15-3 and had six players record multiple hits in one of the games. That effort was led by junior catcher Hannah Jansen, who had a pair of hits in each game.
Webster Groves headed to Kansas City on the heels of losses to Parkway Central and Marquette.
“This week, we had the ultimate up and down, we did not play that well early in the week,” Statesmen coach Bryan Gibson said. “Consistency has been a concern, but we've been more up than down. Even in a couple of early losses, against Oakville and Eureka, we felt like we've played a really good ballgames. That's what we've been talking about here, we've got to go out and not just compete, but we've got to win some games like these.”
The Statesmen have seven players hitting .300 or better. Their top pitcher, junior Maddie Buske, owns a 10-2 record with a 1.80 earned run average.
“We've got a strong lineup,” Collins said. “It's something we're going to have to count on the rest of the season.”
WRIGHT CITY CONTINUES SOLID STRETCH
Wright City extended a win streak to nine games by winning the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament over the weekend.
The Wildcats (15-2) outscored three tournament opponents 29-2, including a 9-1 win over Winfield for the title Saturday.
“We're playing great right now, we've got this really good chemistry going,” senior shortstop Brooklyn Moore said. “The thing is, we're still learning. We're learning about how to be a team and about softball, in general. We're working on not getting ahead of ourselves and we're learning about playing the way we need to in order to be ready for the end of the season. We just have to work hard and not get too comfortable.”
Moore leads the Wildcats with a .604 average, three home runs and 27 RBI and has been at the epicenter of a very integral group.
“My seniors have been dong a real good job,” coach Fred Ross said. “Brooklyn and then Melissa Locke, our pitcher, have been important for us. Add Keindie Duft in the outfield and the senior leadership has been outstanding.”
Locke is 14-1 in the circle and owns a 1.89 earned run average and 154 strikeouts.
Wright City plays host to Bowling Green in a key Eastern Missouri Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bowling Green has won 14 consecutive games in the series.
“We know they're a good team and this is a big game because it would give us the conference title,” Moore said. “We want to keep playing well because we want to be at our best when districts get here.”
COUGANEERS CONTINUE HOT STREAK
After a rough start, the Lutheran St. Charles/Duchesne Couganeers co-op team has found its footing.
The Couganeers own seven wins in the last eight games to improve to 8-4.
The only loss in the streak was a 10-0 setback to Pattonville on Sept. 20 as part of the Fort Zumwalt East/Lutheran Tournament.
Junior Molly Clifft has earned every decision and owns a 2.22 earned run average.
Maddie Brenizer leads in hitting with a .424 average and six RBI while Clifft has also been strong at the plate, batting .371 with three home runs and 14 RBI.
After a recent five-game win streak ended, the Couganeers started a new one with recent wins over St. Charles West to close out third place at the tournament and then a 4-3 win Sept. 23 over Orchard Farm.
"The girls have really settled into their roles both in their defensive positions and their order in the lineup," coach Jon Bernhardt said. "They have developed a strong team mentality and pick each other up when they need it. The team has been led all season by Molly Clifft's work in the circle and this has been contagious with the rest of the team. We're looking forward to a strong finish to regular season and being competitive in postseason."
AROUND THE BASES
• A big day for Sullivan senior Hannah Cox came Sept. 24. In the Eagles' 19-1 win at New Haven, Cox drove in nine runs. The feat has only been matched by the nine driven in by Brentwood's Shekinah Reed's nine in a 25-8 win over Gateway Science Academy Sept. 19.
• There are nine pitchers left in the area who are unbeaten who own three decisions or more. The leader of the pack is Summit's McKenna Cowie, who has won eight decisions without tasting defeat. Incarnate Word's Lauren Gallagher is next on the list at 7-0.
• Northwest sophomore infielder Alexi Sanchez has been hitting the ball hard this season. Sanchez owns a .625 average with seven doubles, two triples and 32 RBI for the Lions (17-3).