Oakville hopes difficult schedule in regular season leads to postseason run

"You want to be challenged during the regular season," Oakville coach Rich Sturm said. "You're preparing yourself all season for moments like this."

The Tigers were more than ready Thursday. They simply didn't get a chance to flex their muscles.

Lato, who is 5-1 with a 3.08 ERA, gave up five hits over the two innings but got out of trouble, thanks to a line-drive double play grab by second baseman Lilly Kahle in the opening frame.

Lato, like Poplar Bluff hurler Bre Thresher, struggled in the steady rain.

"It was hard gripping a wet ball," Lato said. "If you grab it on the seams, it slides out of your fingers and it's tough to get more spin on the ball."

Oakville senior shortstop Carlie Huelsing led off the first with a single. Junior outfielder Mary Tutwiler began the second with a leadoff walk.

Sturm agreed that the umpires made the right move when they halted play as the rain intensified.

"First and foremost, it's a safety issue," Sturm said. "You're talking about cleats on turf, which is extremely slick. Secondary to that is, 'Do you want a district game decided by throwing a slick ball?' This is the right decision."

