Oakville puts together big hits late to rally past Fox in district semifinal

OAKVILLE — When it comes to multitasking, Oakville senior Lilly Kahle fills the bill.

Kahle got two hits, reached base on an error to score two runs and drove in one besides playing solid defense at second base. Oh, and she came in relief and got the final eight outs to help the Tigers score a 10-3 victory over the Fox Warriors on Thursday afternoon in a Class 5 District 1 softball semifinal.

Oakville coach Rich Sturm knows he can expect that from Kahle.

"Lilly has been outstanding for us," Strum said. "She's a four-year starter. I can't say enough for the leadership and what she's brought to the table. She contributed in so many different facets in this game. She played a good second base. She came in and got the final eight outs. She did her job. At the plate, she was great. She had an outstanding game."

So, just another day for Kahle on the diamond.

"I was really hoping we would come out here and play good," Kahle said. "I'm surprised by my hitting this year. I haven't been taking any lessons. I'm just going up there and swinging the bat. I'm actually an outfielder so it takes me a little while to get used to the infield in high school ball. I'm comfortable there. Usually, I'm able to pull through."

Everyone in the Tigers' lineup had a least one hit. Senior Mary Tutwiler, senior Madison Rhyne, sophomore Amelia Wiesler all had two hits. The lone Tigers player without a hit, freshman Adelaide Frank, still contributed with a sacrifice fly.

"That's one of the things we've been able to do this season — get production up and down our lineup," Strum said. "Whether it's the top part or the middle part of the bottom part, they can get it done. We got contributions. Our kids take very good at-bats."

Oakville (18-10) advanced to play host to Lindbergh (20-9) in the district championship game at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers beat the Flyers 9-5 on Sept. 23.

"Lindbergh is an outstanding team," Strum said. "Their leadoff hitter (Allie Waldron) is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the area and their pitcher (Gabby McBride) is also one of better pitchers in the area in my opinion. They are well-coached. We anticipate a very good softball game. Lindbergh has 20 wins for a reason. We'll see what happens. It should be fun, absolutely."

Oakville's last district title came in 2019.

Fox finished 9-19.

"You know, we played really hard out there," Fox coach Ryan Klimkiewicz said. "We just let a couple of innings get away from us. I have to hand it to Oakville. They swing hard at the ball and they put it in play. When you put the ball in play, good things happen. They take good at-bats. They get hits. We made some mistakes but they earned it."

The Warriors did not go gently into that good night. The game was closer than the final score might indicate.

"It was a really well-fought game," Klimkiewicz said. "It was 10-3, but if you watched the whole game, you wouldn't have thought it was a 10-3 game. They get big hits in big times."

The Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Senior Payton Seitz drove in a with a sacrifice fly. Freshman Avery McKinnon was hit by a pitch with the bases load.

Fox added a run in the fourth for a 3-1 advantage.

"You have to give Fox a lot of credit," Strum said. "They played very good softball. We knew they would come out ready to go. They beat a good Jackson team the other day. But you have to give our kids credit for maintaining their composure. They didn't let things snowball. They kept within striking distance. We took advantage of some things as the game wore on. We showed a lot of maturity."

Oakville was able to roar back.

"I knew we had time to come back," Kahle said. "We were not worried."

A four-run fourth enabled the Tigers to snatch back the lead for good. Oakville recorded six hits in the inning. Sophomore Reagan Kemp, starting senior pitcher Savannah Hesse, sophomore Alexa Kahle and Lillianna Kahle all drove in a run.

In her first two at-bats, Wiesler struck out. In her third plate appearance in the fifth, she hit a massive home run over the fence in center. It was her sixth homer this season.

"I was just thinking to keep my elbow in," Wiesler said. "It was a curveball. It made me feel good to hit it honestly because I've been in a slump and it's been in my head a lot."

Oakville added four more runs in the sixth. Wiesler drove in two with a sharp single. Tutwiler and Rhyne also drove in runs.