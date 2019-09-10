Oakville's Madison Rhyne (left) celebrates with teammate Ella Strickland after hitting a home run during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville shortstop throws out a Northwest Cedar Hill batter at first base during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Calynn Gicante puts the ball in play during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Jenna Roth (left) pumps but doesn't throw to first base after getting a force out on Oakville's Ella Strickland during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill second baseman Jenna Roth throws out an Oakville batter at first base during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Amanda Fitzwilliam (left) scores on a wild pitch by Northwest Cedar Hill's Vanessa Cardenas (13), who covers home during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill center fielder Alexi Sanchez throws the ball back in after fielding a ball hit off the fence during a softball game against Oakville on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Ella Strickland hits a double during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville second baseman Carlie Huelsing (right) steps on second base but is too late to get a force out on Northwest Cedar Hill's Jenna Roth during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill second baseman Jenna Roth (right) gets a force out on Oakville's Brenna Pepper during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Madison Rhyne rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville second baseman Carlie Huelsing (right) pumps but doesn't throw to first base after getting a force out on Northwest Cedar Hill's Jenna Roth during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Ella Strickland smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill catcher Jaimie Lee (left) tags out Oakville's Leah Nance during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Amanda Fitzwilliam puts the ball in play during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Sarah Roth (right) slides safely into second base under the tag of Oakville second baseman Carlie Huelsing during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Madison Rhyne (left) celebrates with teammate Ella Strickland after hitting a home run during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Abby Alonzo pitches during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville shortstop throws out a Northwest Cedar Hill batter at first base during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Calynn Gicante puts the ball in play during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Jenna Roth (left) pumps but doesn't throw to first base after getting a force out on Oakville's Ella Strickland during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Vanessa Cardenas pitches during a softball game against Oakville on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill second baseman Jenna Roth throws out an Oakville batter at first base during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Amanda Fitzwilliam (left) scores on a wild pitch by Northwest Cedar Hill's Vanessa Cardenas (13), who covers home during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill center fielder Alexi Sanchez throws the ball back in after fielding a ball hit off the fence during a softball game against Oakville on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Ella Strickland hits a double during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville second baseman Carlie Huelsing (right) steps on second base but is too late to get a force out on Northwest Cedar Hill's Jenna Roth during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill second baseman Jenna Roth (right) gets a force out on Oakville's Brenna Pepper during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Madison Rhyne rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville second baseman Carlie Huelsing (right) pumps but doesn't throw to first base after getting a force out on Northwest Cedar Hill's Jenna Roth during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Ella Strickland smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill catcher Jaimie Lee (left) tags out Oakville's Leah Nance during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Amanda Fitzwilliam puts the ball in play during a softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Sarah Roth (right) slides safely into second base under the tag of Oakville second baseman Carlie Huelsing during a softball game on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakville High School in Oakville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
OAKVILLE — The Oakville softball team added a new wrinkle to its already scintillating offense Tuesday.
The Tigers quadrupled their home run output this season with a trio of long balls to pave the way in a 9-4 win over Northwest Cedar Hill at home.
“I'm glad that we've all come together and have opened out shell,” senior Calynn Gicante said. “Our freshman hit her first home run today and I'm excited for her. I'm excited for what this team can do this season.”
The freshman, designated player Madison Rhyne, ripped a three-run blast in the fifth inning to put the Tigers up for good.
Rhyne, in her third game at the varsity level, has been waiting to breakout offensively.
“It's great, such a reliever, all the stress is gone for me,” Rhyne said. “It's not so much that you're facing the other team, you're really facing yourself. Your confidence that you have in yourself and in your ability to help the team just grows.”
Rhyne helped Oakville (3-0, No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) extended an impressive run with its 29th win in 30 meetings against Northwest, dating back to September of 1999. Northwest's only triumph during that span was a 6-5 victory at Oakville in October of 2011.
Oakville, leading 5-0, got three insurance runs in the sixth inning as junior shortstop Ella Strickland added a two-run blast before Gicante launched a solo home run.
It was the first loss for Northwest junior pitcher Vanessa Cardenas (1-1), who said she tried to maintain focus even as the Lions — who were averaging 12.5 runs a game — struggled to score runs.
“I trust my team, so I just keep focusing,” Cardenas said. “I know it's just the beginning of the season, that's why we work on things. I really like the way our offense has been. The team is hitting the ball so well and we're never really (out of games).”
Northwest (3-1, No. 6 LS) put a dent into the Oakville lead with three runs in the sixth, but that was as close as it got.
Strickland also helped on defense with a diving catch in the third to back junior pitcher Abby Alonzo, who improved to 2-0 in the circle.
“They're an excellent offensive team and I thought we played really well on defense as well,” Oakville coach Rich Sturm said. “We made some key plays in terms of when they had runners on base. They hit into a little bit of bad luck but you've got to give our fielders some credit. They made some tough plays. I think you have to give our pitcher, Alonzo, a lot of credit too. That is a tough line-up to have to maneuver through. I don't know how many times they made it through the line-up, three or four. But they are one of the better offensive line-ups in the entire area.”
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
Oakville vs. Northwest Cedar Hill softball
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.