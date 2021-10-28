 Skip to main content
Opening day of Missouri softball state tournament called off because of inclement weather
Opening day of Missouri softball state tournament called off because of inclement weather

The opening day of Missouri’s state softball tournament at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield was washed out by rain, and almost certainly Class 5 and Class 4 championship games planned for Friday also will be rescheduled.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association called off the first day of the three-day tournament and said an updated schedule for the event will be announced.

A rain soaked Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. is deserted on Thursday, October 28, 2021, as the Class 4 and Class 5 semifinal games have been postponed until further notice. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Four area teams were scheduled to play early-afternoon semifinal games. The Class 5 semifinals were scheduled to be played concurrently at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the Class 4 semifinals were scheduled to be played concurrently at 2 p.m. Thursday.

In Class 5, Francis Howell Central (24-8) is facing Blue Springs South (29-4) and Parkway South (23-8) is facing Lee’s Summit West (23-10). Central and South both are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008.

In Class 4, Washington (30-5) is playing Platte County (20-9) and Incarnate Word (17-11) is playing Rolla (30-8).

Also, the state tournament is scheduled to get under way Friday for Classes 3, 2 and 1. Defending Class 3 champion Sullivan (26-9) is scheduled to play Blair Oaks (30-4) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.

A rain-soaked Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. is deserted on Thursday, October 28, 2021, as the Class 4 and Class 5 semifinal games have been postponed until further notice. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The Class 5 championship game is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday and the Class 4 title game is scheduled to be played at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The status of Friday’s title game schedule has not been announced in relation to the postponement of Thursday’s semifinals.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain in Friday’s forecast by the National Weather Service with a high near 50 degrees and wind gusts up to 36 mph.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude Saturday. There is no precipitation in the forecast and a high of 59 degrees.

