Opening day of Missouri softball state tournament called off because of inclement weather

The opening day of Missouri’s state softball tournament at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield was washed out by rain, and almost certainly Class 5 and Class 4 championship games planned for Friday also will be rescheduled.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association called off the first day of the three-day tournament and said an updated schedule for the event will be announced.

Four area teams were scheduled to play early-afternoon semifinal games. The Class 5 semifinals were scheduled to be played concurrently at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the Class 4 semifinals were scheduled to be played concurrently at 2 p.m. Thursday.

In Class 5, Francis Howell Central (24-8) is facing Blue Springs South (29-4) and Parkway South (23-8) is facing Lee’s Summit West (23-10). Central and South both are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008.

In Class 4, Washington (30-5) is playing Platte County (20-9) and Incarnate Word (17-11) is playing Rolla (30-8).

Also, the state tournament is scheduled to get under way Friday for Classes 3, 2 and 1. Defending Class 3 champion Sullivan (26-9) is scheduled to play Blair Oaks (30-4) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.