Otten helps IWA shut down Warrenton in Class 4 quarterfinal affair

Otten remained calm. The noisy throng of fans on both sides were screaming.

"I wasn't really nervous at all," Otten said. "I'm kind of used to stressful games and people cheering super loud. I just block it out. I just try and stay positive. This might sound weird, but I also think of the movie 'Cars' in these situations where the guy is going 'I'm speed. I'm the best.' He's in his head knowing what he's got to do to stay on top."

It worked for Otten.

She induced sophomore leadoff hitter Kaylen Reynolds to hit a shallow pop foul between home and first base. Junior catcher Ella Post jumped out from behind the plate and called for the ball. Diving headfirst in front of the dugout, she caught the ball as she slammed into the dirt for the final out.

"I knew that I had to take charge. I knew I had to lay out and do everything I could to help my team out and finish off the game," Post said.

Post will never forget the game-ending play.

"My emotions just ended," Post said. "I was like we just did it. I was so proud of our team."

Berrey felt his squad simply ran out of time.