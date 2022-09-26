Pacific's track standouts prove deadly at plate in softball win over Borgia

PACIFIC — Mckenna Lay plays softball because she says, "It's fun."

Molly Prichard, "Loves to be in as many sports as possible."

The two Pacific High track and field standout throwers are adept at smashing the yellow ball, too.

Lay and Prichard drove in two runs each Monday to lead the Indians past Borgia 8-7 in a non-league softball affair at Pacific.

Pacific (11-10) had lost six of the previous seven meetings with Borgia (8-5).

The Indians came out on top this time, thanks in part to a pair of discus, shot put and javelin performers who consider track and field their No. 1 sport.

"They're good athletes, they can do a lot of different things," Pacific coach Tonya Lewis said.

Lay, a freshman infielder, finished sixth in the javelin and shot put at the AAU Junior Olympics Games last month in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her career-best throw in the javelin is 106 feet. Her shot put best is 39 feet.

"Softball was my favorite sport for a long time until I found track," Lay said. "At first, (track) was just a hobby. Then I ended up taking it a little more seriously and quit club (softball) to concentrate on throwing."

Prichard, a senior outfielder, finished 10th in the shot put at Class 4 state championships last spring. She already has visited several NCAA Division II colleges and expects to compete in track.

But for now the pair enjoy doing damage on the softball field.

"Javelin and hitting correlate a lot," Lay said. "In your legs."

Ironically, both Prichard and Lay were mired in mini-slumps prior to Monday's breakout effort. Prichard, who normally hits in the cleanup spot, was 3-for-29 over the previous 10 games.

So Lewis moved her down into the No. 6 hole in hopes of snapping the skid.

It worked.

"I switched my swing a little, adding my hips in there," Prichard said. "I stayed back on the ball, got more rotation."

Lay said she couldn't remember that last time she got "a genuine hit."

"I've been popping up a lot," Lay said.

Lay broke a 4-all tie with a ringing double to left field that highlighted a four-run uprising in the third.

Prichard, who went 3-for-4, had a run-scoring hit earlier in the frame. She also added an RBI double in the fourth that pumped the lead to 7-4.

Brooklyn Kittrell and Brooke Bearden reached base three times each for Pacific. Briauna Swinford and Ellie Groom also came up with big hits.

"I'm just so happy to see us get the bats on the ball," Lewis said. "We've been slumping a little bit the last two or three games. This is more (like) us."

The Indians pounded out 11 hits over six innings and scored in four different frames.

Despite the strong offensive explosion the contest came to the final batter.

Borgia had chopped a three-run deficit to one on two-out hits from Averi Glosemeyer and Haley Puetz in the seventh. Amanda Dorpinghaus then ripped a hard-hit drive to deep center that could have tied the game.

But Pacific junior outfielder Trinity Brandhorst raced toward the fence and snared the ball for the last out.

"Great play, but it was a tough one for us," Borgia coach Andrew Eggert said. "We gave away some runs, made some outs on the bases that we shouldn't have. As we move towards October, we've just got to play better."

Ciara Nowak had three hits for the Knights, who had won six of their previous eight games.

Pacific pitcher Jaylynn Miller went the distance and managed to wriggle out of several jams in improving her record to 5-3.

"This is a very good win," Lewis said. "We have a serious rivalry with Borgia. Any time we can beat them, it's great for us."