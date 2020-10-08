Parkway Central's Perry rises to occasion, strikes out 13 to beat Pattonville

In addition to the strikeouts, Perry also handled a pair of comebackers, including a line drive off her body.

Sumner said Perry’s mental and physical control proved key against the Pirates (2-6, 0-3).

“Rylie is absolutely going to play at the next level,” Sumner said. “I think the team is more confident if you have a quality No. 1 starter. As a team, you feel better about playing defense behind her. Rylie can strike out 10, she can strike out five and the defense will get the job done.”

As Perry and the defense were solid, Parkway Central's went to the next level right out of the gate.

Parkway Central sent seven hitters to the plate in the first inning and scored three times.

“I think that’s the first time we scored in the first inning all season,” Sumner said. “I told the girls that I wanted to see them come out and get it going right away. They did that and look where it got us. After that (lead), we could just feel that things were going to be different. I could feel a shift in momentum. It takes away the pressure. It takes away the anxiety.”