Parkway Central's Perry rises to occasion, strikes out 13 to beat Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Rylie Perry is starting to come into her own in her final high school softball season for Parkway Central.
Perry, who usually has been more of a contact pitcher, worked wonders with her rise ball Thursday as she struck out 13 Pattonville hitters in a 10-2 Colts victory. She had a strikeout in every inning, including two each in the first four innings before striking out the side in the sixth.
The effort brought Perry’s total to 52 strikeouts in 37 innings over the course of six games.
“Sometimes I’m a strikeout pitcher, but I know on (club team) Chaos, I’m not a strikeout pitcher,” Perry said. “They put the ball in play but my team backs me up. This is kind of fun, yeah.”
Time and time again Thursday, Perry leaned on the rise ball to great success for the Colts (2-5 overall, 1-3 Suburban Red).
Perry said keeping positive about the potential for a shortened season out to the ashes of coronavirus restrictions has been her rallying cry.
“I’ve really been working on my rise ball this winter and that has been the big thing for me this season,” Perry said. “It was disappointing when we thought we weren’t going to get to play and I kind of lost hope. (Central coach Janie Sumner) kept pushing us to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
In addition to the strikeouts, Perry also handled a pair of comebackers, including a line drive off her body.
Sumner said Perry’s mental and physical control proved key against the Pirates (2-6, 0-3).
“Rylie is absolutely going to play at the next level,” Sumner said. “I think the team is more confident if you have a quality No. 1 starter. As a team, you feel better about playing defense behind her. Rylie can strike out 10, she can strike out five and the defense will get the job done.”
As Perry and the defense were solid, Parkway Central's went to the next level right out of the gate.
Parkway Central sent seven hitters to the plate in the first inning and scored three times.
“I think that’s the first time we scored in the first inning all season,” Sumner said. “I told the girls that I wanted to see them come out and get it going right away. They did that and look where it got us. After that (lead), we could just feel that things were going to be different. I could feel a shift in momentum. It takes away the pressure. It takes away the anxiety.”
The Central offense, which averaged 3.1 runs a game headed into play Thursday, exploded behind three RBI apiece from freshman second baseman Prisha Nigam and senior first baseman Maddie Holthaus. Perry managed and RBI double to help her own cause.
Parkway Central scored the first 10 runs before Pattonville staved off a run-rule loss with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run hit by freshman second baseman Alli Pearia.
“Their pitcher threw a great game and she had us chasing the rise,” Pirates coach Rob Simpson said. “What I love about these girls is the heart they show. They could have given in (in the fifth) and said it wasn’t their day and packed it in an hour ago. They didn’t do that. They kept fighting.”
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
Pattonville vs. Parkway Central softball
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.