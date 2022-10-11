Parkway South powers past Parkway West in district opener

CHESTERFIELD — Elle Haston saw the ball suspended in mid-air. After watching a strike zip past her the pitch before, the Parkway South sophomore loaded up on her back foot and got ready.

"If it was there, I was going for it," Haston said. "I'm just going to give it a shot."

Uncoiling like a spring, the bat blurred through the zone and ripped the ball toward the center-field fence. But Haston didn't sit and stare at her handiwork, she just put her head down and sprinted to first before she heard the cheers.

"I rounded first base and thought it hit the fence. but everyone was cheering, so that's when I knew it went over," Haston said.

Haston's first career home run capped an offensive explosion Tuesday as Parkway South defeated Parkway West 11-1 in the first round of the Class 5 District 2 softball tournament at Parkway West.

"This is the best game I've seen them play all the way through," Parkway South coach Dave McFarland said.

Parkway South (17-13) will play Eureka (20-5) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round at Northwest Cedar Hill High School. Eureka defeated Waynesville 3-2 in another first-round game.

Haston's two-run home run in the sixth inning was a highlight for an offense that has had its struggles this season.

This was just a year removed from a fourth-place finish in Class 5 with an offense that averaged more than seven runs a game and scored double digits 13 times last year.

"We struggled with the bats all year," McFarland said. "We've had great pitching with great defense. They came out swinging and they had that confidence."

South took advantage of two errors by Parkway West (17-10) in the third inning and plated six runs on four hits, all with two outs in the inning to take a 6-1 lead. The Patriots battered out 10 hits against the Longhorns' pitching staff.

Leading the way was senior Ashley Ware, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

The 11 runs were more than enough for Ware, who spun a gem of a game in the circle as well.

"She's a great pitcher who's had a great year," Parkway West coach Andrew Jett said. "She mixes up those pitches well. Throws a good rise ball and mixes in that changeup here and down, but she just pounds both sides of the plate.

Ware carved her way through the Parkway West lineup, going the distance and striking out 12. She gave up one unearned run on three hits to pick up her 10th win of the season.

"I warmed up well with (Lauren Bacon) and we were on the same page communicating what was working and what wasn't," Ware said.

It was Ware's second game against Parkway West this year, and while putting up similar stats in both games, the first one went to the Longhorns 2-0.

When the Patriots' offense started plating runs, it allowed Ware to cut loose.

"It's always easier to pitch knowing that we have some runs," Ware said. "Knowing I could give up a hit, not that I want to give up a hit, it's not a big deal."

Though the season came to an abrupt end, Jett was proud of how his senior class came together and held the team together when things could have gone south before the season started.