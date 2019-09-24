WENTZVILLE — Marissa Peek is always thinking on the softball diamond.
No matter if she's behind the plate, in the batter's box or the dugout — the Holt senior catcher's mind is constantly churning.
But there was roughly a 30-second period Tuesday when Peek's mind went blank.
That came as she rounded the bases after her walk-off home run to center field gave Holt a 7-6 victory over Troy in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division game between two of the area's perennial powerhouse programs.
“There was nothing there,” Peek said. “I'm just so happy. I have had trouble against Troy in the past, so this feels so good. To get such a big hit in such a big game is something.”
The win marked the second victory this season for Holt (12-1 overall, 5-0 GAC South) over the Trojans (13-3, 5-2), who were last season's Class 4 state runner-up. On Sept. 5, Holt won 5-2 at Troy.
While Peek went blank in the aftermath of her clutch hit, Holt coach Joel Adam marveled at the way he saw Peek's mind working leading up to the blast.
“She was doing something I've never seen from her,” Adam said. “She had her bat out there and she was timing the changeup. She got one before and (after a check swing was ruled a ball), it was close. She got to work on that last pitch, though. She had it timed and it wasn't right down the middle. She had to go get it and she did. Great hit.”
Peek's blast put an end to a back-and-forth game that was a pitchers duel for four innings.
In the top of the fifth inning, Troy jumped ahead 4-0 behind a three-run home run by junior outfielder Natalie Sullivan.
Holt responded by scoring six in the bottom of the fifth, and Troy added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game 6-6.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Trojans coach Lance Richardson said. “I like the way the girls fought hard, but we just made too many mistakes and that is something we will have to clean up before next time.”
In the fifth when Holt turned its 4-0 deficit into a 6-4 lead, the go-ahead hit was delivered by senior Claudia Adam — Joel Adam's daughter.
Claudia Adam drove in two runs when she hit a two-out, bases-loaded single, putting Holt ahead 6-4.
“I really don't, haven't ever really, made a big deal of my kids doing things out here,” Adam said. “In our postgame huddle, I had to say something about it because it was such a big thing. It's special when things like that happen in games like these against teams like Troy. There aren't too many chances left for that (from Claudia). It was special.”
Holt senior Emma Roseberry earned the pitching win in relief of senior starting pitcher Mandy Hansen.
Adam said there are kinks Holt needs to work out before the teams could meet once again in the postseason. Both teams will compete in Class 4 District 7 play at Timberland.
The teams have met in the district tournament each of the last five seasons.
“We had some plays in their big inning that we need to clean up,” Adam said. “Make no mistake, winning this and beating a team like Troy is special. We've got work to do if we want to do it again if we get that chance.”
Troy at Holt Softball
