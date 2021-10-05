Phillips sparks Eureka past Marquette with her bat and arm

"Seeing my team at (home plate) to greet me was a great moment," Phillips said. "Something I'll never forget."

Phillips, who came into the game with a .405 on-base percentage, hits out of the leadoff spot in the batting order and her normal role is to work the pitcher and see as many different offerings as possible.

"She doesn't have the highest average on the team — or the most power," Mosley said. "But she works really good at bats and gives our hitters information. She's just a smart hitter."

Phillips also turned in the defensive play of the game, maybe the biggest of the entire season for the Wildcats.

Marquette (21-8, 3-3) had climbed to within 3-1 in the third when Jess Willsey hit a single up the middle that could have brought the hosts to within one run.

But Phillips fielded the line drive cleanly and immediately uncorked a one-hop seed to the plate to get Marquette speedster Carle Bachman on a bang-bang play.

Eureka senior catcher Cora Skaggs took the throw and applied a perfect tag at the last second.

"Her throw was right on the line," Skaggs said. "It hoped and it was right there. It was big. It was just a different kind of thrill."