The loss of a two-time All-Metro player of the year certainly would seem daunting.
But senior pitchers Ali Cook and Makayla Bryant have looked impressive in the first days of the season to power a fast start for the Troy Buchanan softball team.
Troy rolled past Howell Central 19-1 in five innings Monday to capture the championship of the 18th annual Troy Leadoff Classic.
“This was really great and the whole team worked really hard to get three wins today,” Bryant said. “It feels really good because Ali and my pitching styles are so different. We work together and change the eyes of the hitters because of how we throw the ball.”
While Bryant pitched Troy to the win in the championship game, both pitchers were strong Monday, giving up just the one run in three games.
The pair pitched Troy to a 37-2 aggregate total in the four tournament games as Cook defeated St. Dominic on Friday and Fort Zumwalt South in a semifinal Monday while Bryant won the quarterfinal against Fulton and then the championship game.
It was the first test for the pitchers since the graduation of Kiersten Nixon, who now pitches at Wichita State after leading the Trojans to a Class 4 state championship in 2016 and runner-up finish last season.
“I didn't feel any pressure, I took this as a time to shine,” Cook said. “We always had her (Nixon) and now everybody underestimates us because we lose Kiersten. In just a few games, we've proven that we are still Troy. Our defense has been outstanding and being a pitcher, it fills you with confidence to have the team play like this. I've been so looking forward to this because it is my senior year and everybody is so excited. We all get along and have so much fun together.”
Troy coach Lance Richardson said keeping the opposition off-balance all weekend from the circle, including a pair of wins over Hickman by 4-2 and 17-6 scores, has gotten the team off to a start the stuff that dreams are made of.
“To open up the year, to open up our tournament, it is special to get that big W,” Richardson said. “It's always a great feeling. We knew our pitching was going to be pretty good, but we feel great about it after this. In the six games we've played, they (have proven to be) a good combo. They're opposites. One (Bryant) is more off-speed, curveball girl and the other is more of a velocity girl.”
Troy (6-0, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools softball rankings) used a nine-run second inning to blow open what was a 2-0 lead in the title game against Howell Central.
The big blows of the inning were a pair of three-run home runs, one by Bryant and the other by Kaitlyn Keleher.
“Knowing that the work the offense put in means I don't have to be so perfect, is very comforting in the circle because now I have leeway,” Bryant said. “It felt great to do it (hit the home run).”
Cook said that the final result was impressive because while the pitching stayed strong, the defense went a long way to aid the pitching.
“I think we did a good job working as a team,” Cook said. “We were working hard together to get outs. This was a great day. It's always fun to win your home tournament and we did it.”
Even though the perfect start has done plenty of provide confidence for the Trojans, they have little time to celebrate.
Troy jumps into GAC South play this week with games against Francis Howell (Tuesday) and Holt (Thursday).
“I think we have so much confidence,” Bryant said. “I think we feel really good as a team headed into some great competition.”