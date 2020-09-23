Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Holt)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|17
|Abby Keller, Holt (vs Timberland)
|4.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|7
|7
|10
|Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Timberland)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Sullivan)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|14
|Sierra Deardeuff, St. James (vs Sullivan)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|8
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Sullivan)
|2.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.