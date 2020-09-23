 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
date 2020-09-23

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson)7.015011020
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.07011015
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)6.02011003
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Holt)7.07011119
Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)5.06010006
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)7.0110115217
Abby Keller, Holt (vs Timberland)4.24000213
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2.03000011
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)7.0110017710
Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)3.01000114
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Timberland)1.10000114
Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Sullivan)1.20000214
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)4.020007014
Sierra Deardeuff, St. James (vs Sullivan)1.00000618
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Sullivan)2.13000874
