Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Liberty (KC))
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Marquette)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Marquette)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|K Landewee, Kearney (vs Warrenton)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Kearney)
|7.0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Lauren Opfer, Washington (vs Warrenton)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|M Berkey, Helias (vs Washington)
|6.2
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Liberty (KC))
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Helias)
|6.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3
|M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|16
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Blue Springs South)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3
|2
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Washington)
|5.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3
|10