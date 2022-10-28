 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Liberty (KC))7.013011011
M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Marquette)7.010011108
M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Marquette)7.09011118
K Landewee, Kearney (vs Warrenton)7.07011317
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Kearney)7.014001317
Lauren Opfer, Washington (vs Warrenton)5.03011031
M Berkey, Helias (vs Washington)6.28011175
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Liberty (KC))7.06001315
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Helias)6.010001253
M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Francis Howell)7.080017116
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Blue Springs South)7.070011032
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Washington)5.090018310
