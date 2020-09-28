Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/22)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Warrenton, 9/23)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Alex Wick, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/23)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/21)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/24)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Wright City, 9/25)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Addison Wright, Owensville (vs Pacific, 9/24)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/26)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/22)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Francis Howell North, 9/22)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/23)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Addison Wright, Owensville (vs St. Clair, 9/22)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 9/25)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/24)
|8.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Elly Eckrich, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 9/22)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Hannibal, 9/26)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/22)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs St. James, 9/22)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Daleigh Cairns, Fox (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/21)
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/22)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
