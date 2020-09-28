 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/22)7.015011020
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Warrenton, 9/23)7.014011123
Alex Wick, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/23)6.08011001
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/21)7.014011234
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/24)6.09011011
Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Wright City, 9/25)6.011011014
Addison Wright, Owensville (vs Pacific, 9/24)7.012011218
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/26)6.010011015
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/22)7.07011015
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Francis Howell North, 9/22)7.013011243
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/23)5.013011025
Addison Wright, Owensville (vs St. Clair, 9/22)6.011011223
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 9/25)7.04011202
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/24)8.011011138
Elly Eckrich, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 9/22)4.07011104
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Hannibal, 9/26)7.013011154
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/22)6.02011003
Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs St. James, 9/22)4.09011022
Daleigh Cairns, Fox (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/21)6.03011006
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/22)7.07011119
Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Sports