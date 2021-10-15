Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
MANCHESTER — Ilaria Quezada may have started the game on the bench, but she finished it with a flourish on the field.
WILDWOOD — The Marquette High softball team begins every practice session with some light jogging.
TROY, Mo. — Andy Zerr could tell his girls were anxious at the plate.
ST. CHARLES — Chad Berrey spent more than two hours handing out pearls of wisdom Thursday.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Ali Phillips wasn't sure how to react.
Sophia Otten went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Incarnate Word to a 13-3 victory over Lutheran South.
ARNOLD — Oakville High senior softball pitcher Julie Lato knows the Tigers' 15-11 record will not turn any heads.
Lydia Feiste still has to do a little more convincing.
Large school schools - 10/111. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (26-5) def. Union (8-17), 17-1.3. Summit (26-2) def. Fox (15-15), 9-8.4. M…
WILDWOOD — Abby Carr looked on with mild interest.
