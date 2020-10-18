Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Rock Bridge)
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10

