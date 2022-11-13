Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
The Vikings were even through three innings before the Jaguars offense awoke to win their third state title since 2018.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Westminster softball coach Dan Petke felt like things were going to plan.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grace Molitor thought she had staked the Washington High softball team to an early lead.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rose Renshaw didn't know how to celebrate.
The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield.
The Knights, who lost 18 consecutive games earlier this season, won their first district crown since 2017.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Gabby Merrifield was in a groove and it seemed nothing could faze her.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Meyer knew his Marquette softball team was facing an offensive juggernaut Thursday.
WARRENTON — A family bond is at the center of Warrenton High’s magical softball season.
