Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Webster Groves)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|9
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Webster Groves)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|9
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.